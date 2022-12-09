



If you’re looking for a new program to watch this season for some holiday cheer and to remind you of what Christmas really means, we’ve got the perfect opportunity for you. The Tabernacle Choir is airing a program on PBS that will feature Neal McDonough who has starred in dozens and dozens of hit movies and TV shows. The actor says this about his time with the Tabernacle Choir: “I learned from my parents – ‘Family first, me second!’ My parents came from Ireland with nothing and they built a really great life with six children. We own a small motel on Cape Cod and the work ethic has always been there for all of us in the family. I’m so proud to talk about our Irish heritage on a show like this because I think it’s just important for the whole world to see it all and see it all come together in different religions. I think it’s just a beautiful, magical thing. McDonough says that because he is Irish Catholic, it is even more special to him that the choir sings traditional Irish songs and honors the traditions of their Christmas season.

You can watch O Holy Night: Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir on PBS on December 13 and on BYUtv on December 18. Visit www.thetabernaclechoir.org for more information.

