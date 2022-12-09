News | City of West Hollywood





The City of West Hollywood invites community members to provide feedback on initial designs for the San Vicente Streetscape Shared Streets and Plazas Improvement Project. There will be a virtual meeting via the Zoom platform on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at 6 p.m. and those interested in participating can join. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89126456842. The San Vicente Streetscape Shared Streets and Squares Improvement Project will provide additional opportunities for the community to provide feedback at various stages as part of a comprehensive outreach plan. City staff and consultants will present concept designs that include and reflect feedback received from community outreach presentations and visioning activities that took place in October 2022. North San Vicente Boulevard between Santa Monica Boulevard and Melrose Avenue is often the location for city-sponsored programming and other city-sanctioned events. This translates to approximately 20 to 30 days of partial or complete street closures each year. Since this area was not originally designed for these purposes, there are tangible challenges in this stretch of N. San Vicente Boulevard related to impromptu public gatherings or for purposes of planned events. Occasionally, N. San Vicente Boulevard encounters drivers who exceed posted speed limits. Beyond road safety issues, serious public health issues, particularly during the summer, can potentially arise when individuals can spend a lot of time in direct sunlight and are subject to the effects of what is known as a heat island when standing on hard concrete and asphalt surfaces. Heat islands are usually urbanized areas that experience higher temperatures than outlying areas. Structures such as buildings, roads, and other infrastructure absorb and re-radiate heat from the sun more than natural landscapes that include trees or water features and bodies of water. City of West Hollywood works with landscape architecture firm !Milk develop a conceptual vision for a new shared street that would allow for temporary, partial, or full closures on N. San Vicente Boulevard, consider transit, accessibility, and road safety needs, and be designed as an inspired ecosystem of the microclimate. This redesigned area would emphasize larger-scale outdoor gathering space, shade and green space, wildlife propagation, water resource management and pedestrian-oriented design strategies throughout. support of city-sponsored or otherwise approved programs and events, authorized activities, and organized or impromptu activities. gatherings. The intention is to have a space that can provide new flexibility and transform seasonally and situationally. If carefully designed as a streetscape plaza, this book-enclosed and sheltered area could function either as a programmatic extension of West Hollywood Park, as a useful companion to upcoming STORIES: The AIDS Monument, or as a space for independent civic or public event itself. Centrally located on the west side of the city, the San Vicente Streetscape Plaza would be well shielded from a noise perspective from nearby residential areas, while still being very walkable and close enough to the neighborhoods of various sizes that surround it. surround. For more information, please visit the project website or contact Garen Yolles, City of West Hollywood Architectural and Urban Designer in the Citys Urban Design and Architecture Studio, at (323) 848-6827 or at [email protected]. For people who require a hearing aid or other form of accommodation, please call TTY (323) 848-6496. For up-to-date information on City of West Hollywood news and events, follow @wehocity on social media, sign up for updates at www.weho.org/email, and view the meeting schedule and city ​​events at www. weho.org/calendar. The city of West Hollywood remains in a local emergency declared in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. West Hollywood City Hall is open for walk-in services at public ticket offices or by appointment by visiting www.weho.org/appointments. City Hall services can be accessed by phone at (323) 848-6400 and through the website at www.weho.org. Citys coronavirus updates are available at www.weho.org/coronavirus. For reporters and members of the media who would like additional information about the City of West Hollywood, please contact City of West Hollywood Public Information Officer Sheri A. Lunn at (323) 848-6391 or [email protected].

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.weho.org/Home/Components/News/News/10661/23 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos