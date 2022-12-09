The ‘Young Doctors in Love’ actor was 70





Gary Friedkin, who appeared in the films Young doctors in love and Mothers’ Day for director Garry Marshall, who died Friday of complications from COVID-19 at a hospice in Youngstown, Ohio, his family announcement. He was 70 years old. Friedkin also portrayed Clarence, a cook at Arnold’s restaurant, in three 1982 episodes of the Marshall-created film. Happy Days. In a running gag, the character was hinted at but never seen until he showed up on the ABC comedy’s 10th season. Friedkin was also able to fight with Harrison Ford as a member of a motorcycle gang at blade runner (1982) and played an Ewok in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983). One of four children, Gary Jay Friedkin was born in Youngstown on November 23, 1952. He played piano and percussion in bands while attending high school at Rayen School, later graduating from Dana School of Music from Youngstown State University in 1970. . He moved to Los Angeles and made his screen debut in under the rainbow (1981), a comedy starring Chevy Chase, Carrie Fisher and Wizard of Oz actor Jerry Maren. Friedkin portrayed Dr Milton Chamberlain in the soap opera parody Young doctors in love (1982) as part of a cast that included Michael McKean, Sean Young, Ted McGinley, Harry Dean Stanton and Dabney Coleman, then appeared in Mothers’ Day (2016), Marshall’s last film. Friedkin, 4 feet tall, was an active member of Little People of America and attended many conventions, where he connected with people across the United States and introduced others to the organization, noted his family. “While Gary may have been short in stature, he was a giant among his family and friends,” they said. Survivors include his brother, Alan; sister-in-law Carol; nephews Nathan and Aaron; and his niece Sara. A scholarship was established in his name at Youngstown State. Consideration will be given to those with a disability or a concentration in the performing arts. Donations can be made to the Gary Friedkin Scholarship; YSU Foundation; 655 Wick Avenue; Youngstown, Ohio 44502. A celebration of his life will be held this spring.

