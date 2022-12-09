Billionaire’s SpaceX Moon mission picks ‘everyday astronaut’ Steve Aoki for spacecraft flight





A billionaire, a K-pop musician, an actor and a group of artists board a spaceship and fly around the moon. There is no punchline here. It’s the mission dearmoona planned voyage of SpaceX’s Starship that will carry artist-astronauts to visit our lunar neighbor. japanese entrepreneur Yusaku Maezawathe portfolio behind the mission, revealed the crew of DearMoon Thursday. DearMoon was announced in 2018 as SpaceX’s first private lunar mission. The vision at the time was to send a group of artists into space so that they could create work based on experience. Maezawa issued an open call for spaceflight applicants in 2021 and said it received more than a million responses, so it’s understandable it took some time to narrow them down to eight crew members and two alternates. . A announcement video features future astronauts discussing the opportunity. Maezawa is the founder of Zozotown, Japan’s largest online fashion retailer. He will act as team leader and will be joined by DJ/producer Steve Aoki, K-pop star Choi Seung-hyun (known as TOP), photographer Rhiannon Adam, choreographer/performer Yemi AD and documentary filmmaker Brendan Hall. YouTube creator Tim Dodd, known aseveryday astronautis also on the list along with photographer Karim Iliya and actor Dev Joshi. It’s hard not to notice the gender disparity, with only one woman on the main team, while the two alternates are Olympic snowboarder Kaitlyn Farrington and dancer Miyu. Maezawa also sparked controversy when he announced he would be taking part in a “matchmaking documentary” to find a partner to undertake the mission. The project was intended to air on Japanese television, but was dropped after 27,000 people requested to appear on the show. dear moon

Each crew member has a video introduction on the dearMoon site with a quote explaining why they are thrilled to be chosen. “Since I was little, I dreamed of going to the moon. It’s becoming more real every day,” Aoki said. “Still hard to believe but very excited and grateful for this incredible once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. To the moon!” The dearMoon mission aimed to lift off in 2023, but that may be a lofty goal. SpaceX is Starship still in development and has yet to send the shiny spacecraft into orbit despite the SpaceX founder Elon Musk’s optimistic predictions. Maezawa will head into space with some experience under his belt. He visited the International Space Station after taking a ride in a Russian Soyuz spacecraft in late 2021. If dearMoon lifts off as planned, it will be a very different kind of space mission as a talented group of artists get to experience their universe in new and wondrous ways.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/science/space/spacex-moon-missions-crew-will-include-k-pop-musician-and-actor/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos