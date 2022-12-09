Exclusive | Dia Mirza on Fighting Hard Times, Lack of Work and Rebelling Against Sexism in Bollywood: ‘I Was Told to Change My Body’

Much of who Dia Mirza is today dates back to her childhood. She grew up loving the outdoors, being fascinated by nature and harboring a deep love for the performing arts. Playing was never on his cards, nor giving up after setbacks.

On her 41st birthday, Dia Mirza talks to indianexpress.com about growing up in Hyderabad, how people thought she quit acting when she became a producer in 2011, fighting against the ageist stereotype of actresses operating on the lifespan and managing comments where she was asked to take the knife.

“I’ve worked very hard to forge my own part and be true to what resonates with me and discover that if you take the course and don’t give up, the work will find you,” she shares.

Edited excerpts:

How does this birthday feel?

It’s special to be surrounded by my children. I feel more empowered, I feel like I know myself better, I found myself in a happy place where I can pursue my goal, do only what gives me true joy. What a privilege it is.

How were birthdays when you were younger?

When I was very young when my parents were married, birthdays were an exciting time because they made it very memorable. They were both very artistic, so they would write puppet shows, make puppets by hand, put on an entire show. They would be very proud to do this, which was so unique on my birthday. When I grew up it was all about dancing with friends – we had the paper dance – and having a good time. As I got older, it was just about taking a break, finding time for myself, focusing on my health.

Growing up in Hyderabad, acting dreams would have been exaggerated? Did you grow up surrounded by movies?

I grew up in a very healthy mix of art and culture, where nature was a big part of it. I planted trees, I climbed and I spent time outdoors. My father, my biological and my stepfather, loved the outdoors. They always took me out. My mother loves nature, she is a gardener, she taught me a lot about how to nurture life, about the wisdom of nature.

Her father was an astronomer and her mother (my naani) was a big movie buff. She was a housewife but went to movie theaters every Friday for the late night show. My mother developed a love of cinema through her. I proactively pursued life in theater, did a lot of school plays, and thrived on stage. I would dance in front of the mirror, I would entertain relatives at the wedding but I never consciously thought I would be an actor because it wasn’t something anyone around us was doing.

How would you sum up the last 20 years for you?

The only thing I found out is that I don’t know how to compete. This has always eluded me; I never felt comfortable in a competitive space. I’ve worked very hard to forge my own part and be true to what resonates with me and discover that if you stick with it and don’t give up, the work will find you. I went through very difficult times where I didn’t have a job, where I struggled to make sense of what was going on around me. But I just made sure to stay true to my growth as a person, working on myself and my craft. When opportunities presented themselves, I could pursue them with sincerity and honesty.

Sanju came at a time when I really needed a breath of life, I needed to be part of a movie that was successful and watched. It would help me do a lot of the other work I do. Then the work that followed, Kaafir or Thappad, the film I’m doing now, all of that added meaning and value to my life. I’m so grateful that I can work at my own pace and at my own pace, that I don’t feel pressured or pressured into doing more just because you’re scared.

Afraid of?

As women in particular, we are so conditioned to feel fear. There’s this concept of shelf life, which comes not only from an ageist perspective but also from a patriarchal one. It instills so much fear in women in a professional space. In my mid-twenties, I decided to embrace that fear. Who decides this? I’m not going to limit my pursuit of growth by people’s idea of ​​how long I have left to grow. I do my best now.

What was your most challenging professional step?

When I was around 30-32 I decided to become a producer, I did Love Breakups Zindagi, which was the hardest thing I’ve ever done. I then produced Bobby Jasoos with Vidya Balan in the lead. At the time, people didn’t recognize the idea of ​​a young female artist becoming a producer because very few people were doing it at the time. The strange common assumption was that I am no longer interested in acting. This led to a complete disappearance of opportunities. It was really hard to get out of that cycle of thinking and say “Hey, I’m working”, to find work, to go out and look for opportunities.

Any advice you’re glad you didn’t take?

Transform myself physically.

Did we tell you that?!

Of course. I’ve been asked to plump my lips, do all kinds of things and I’m so glad I didn’t. I’m so glad I did this episode for Call My Agent because this character embraced exactly how I feel.