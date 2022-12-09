Al Pacino and Kratos Actor Chris Judge Went Stoned at The Game Awards, and It Was Amazing

Barring wardrobe malfunctions, stars assaulting each other, and awards given out in error like 2017’s La La Land fiasco at the Oscars, every award show director’s worst nightmare is… systematic and unscripted obstruction of prize acceptance. This year’s edition of The Game Awards lasted a mere five minutes before going off the rails in spectacular fashion.

In a moment that was both heartfelt and the kind of self-indulgence only Hollywood can deliver, the voice of God of War by Kratos, Christopher Judge and Hollywood legend Al Pacino, for a brief moment formed a mighty goofy Voltron and endearing. .

Pacino was the first envelope bearer at the awards show, a surprise appearance from a true A-lister. He started off by saying that he probably shouldn’t be there and that he didn’t know his lines: “This is uh, an experience for me, one I didn’t expect, but here I am, like usually doing my surprising thing for But either way, it might shock you…but I’m having trouble seeing the teleprompter!”

“Truly, I don’t play a lot of video games,” the Oscar-winning actor continued, not quite promisingly, “but, however, I spent a lot of time watching my kids play it.”

It’s probably not what you want to hear on a show dedicated to video games, but Pacino’s delivery was at least genuine and warm. As a veteran of countless shows like this, he saved the moment as best he could, posing as a grandfather reluctantly appearing at his nephew’s talent show.

Stopping spontaneously before reading the winner, Pacino then began lifting the prize like a barbell. “I train now. You don’t mind, do you? Pacino asked raising the winged trophy above his head. As Hollywood game stunts appeared, it was harmless and cute, and certainly doesn’t come close to the director The Wrath of Michael Bay in 2014 (opens in a new tab) at the CES technology show.

The nominees for best performance were Charlotte McBurney (A Plague Tale: Requiem), Manon Gage (Immortality), Sunny Suljic (God of War Ragnarok) and Chrisopher Judge, also for Ragnarok. The judge won. Kratos’ voice hugged his young co-star by his side and took the stage in a bright black and gold outfit.

everyone is thrilled that Al Pacino is getting a fucking paycheck for some bullshit he doesn’t care about. God bless you sir. get that moneyDecember 9, 2022 See more

As Pacino hands out the award (I’m reminded he was in a really good football movie), Judge admires the award for a moment, but then, seeing Pacino walk away from the mic, strides away from his mark for tapping one of the 20th century’s most influential actors on the shoulder, stalking him like Kratos might pursue a Hel-Walker. Fortunately, Pacino was in it. Their embrace was both soft and uncomfortable: the game’s best actor uses a moment around him to kiss a real best actor winner.

With the winds not at his back at this point, Judge then began his acceptance. His first gesture: to cast a shadow over the organizers of the Game Awards. “Now I see why I couldn’t get more than a plus-one.”

Then it became more conventional. “I would like to thank my mom, whose belief that I would represent something good will never waver.” The whole thing, honestly, seemed incredibly heartfelt, and Judge is a longtime actor getting a much-deserved moment of recognition. He hit the audience with a heartfelt acknowledgment to his brother and his kids, before moving on to everyone who worked on God of War: Ragnarok.

And I mean everyone.

Chris Judge gave 8 steam decks with this awards speechDecember 9, 2022 See more

Director Cory Barlog came first, then director of product development Yumi Yang (“for the first time, the trickle-down theory worked!”), then Rich, Dory, Bruno, Erica, the whole sound crew, And you know what ? Just the whole development team.

Judge then launched into a lengthy anecdote about how he got to the role: “Cory didn’t think I would actually do it,” Judge recalls, “If I had known it was a video game at back then, I might not have!”

The judge pays particular attention to Eric Williams, who is credited with an “additional design” in the first God of War. “Eric Williams is a fucking beast,” the actor said before sharing a story of encouragement from Williams while recording the game’s dialogue under tight time constraints.

“There’s a time frame that cutscenes have to fit into,” Judge explained before turning around and smiling at Pacino and Keighley. “Let’s hope it’s not speeches!” At that point, the “get off stage” music, presumably sealed in a secure vault that required two simultaneous keycard entries in the previous five minutes, had started playing and pushing Judge towards the completion.

Judge ended by thanking his co-star and fellow Best Performance nominee Sunny Suljic, who played Atreus. “Sonny, I wasn’t lying, I voted for you!” The actor said, before moving on to an important reminder. “Never forget the two things I hope I gave you: ‘Hire me, don’t be an asshole!'”

The full moment, from Pacino to Judge, unfolded 12 minutes. On a show where the marketing fates of games are born and die in the span of 90-second trailers and 30-second teasers, that was beyond an eternity.

Geoff Keighley, in his usual good Canadian mood, smiled afterwards. “I think that he [Judge] was trying to give away some extra Steam Decks,” Keighley said, referring to one of the show’s promotional incentives. (opens in a new tab).

And you know what? This ruled. What’s the point of live entertainment if something can’t go a little awry, a little funky? Pacino’s sleepy intro followed by Judge’s monologue just came out of nowhere, it was spontaneous, surprising, more than slightly cringe-worthy, and straight from the heart. I also have to admit a bit of mischievous glee at seeing something so neatly crafted and buttoned up as an off-script award show, like Will Smith slamming Chris Rock but no one must have gotten hurt!

Besides, Chris Judge deserved ten minutes of all our time, the cavalcade of awards and announcements can wait. Forget God of War, did you see it in Stargate SG-1?