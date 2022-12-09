Trevor Noah thanks fans and black women on final ‘Daily Show’ – The Hollywood Reporter

Trevor Noah launched his last show on The daily show with jokes about Kanye West, Hillary Clinton and the pandemic.

“When I started this show, I had three clear goals,” the host said. “I felt like I’m going to make sure Hillary gets elected. I’m going to make sure I stop a global pandemic from starting and I’m going to be Kanye West’s best friend.

The comedian then shouted out to his correspondents, starting with Michael Kosta, who said he was upset that Noah was leaving the show. Then he kicked Desi Lydic, who joked that she would be doing Noah’s exit interview on behalf of Paramount. She started by asking him what his best personality trait was, then what he would miss the most about her. “Anyone who knows you is lucky to know you,” Noah told Lydic, before jokingly adding, “one of the funniest people I’ve ever met, but one of the worst weather I’ve ever worked with.”

Dulcé Sloan was the next correspondent to say goodbye to the seven-year-old Daily show host. She joked that he was leaving them to go on and make movies, like the Hemsworth brothers. When Noah insisted that he hadn’t planned anything, that he just wanted to take some time off, she questioned her choice. “So you’re just quitting a job to do nothing?” ” she asked. “Wow, you really are half white.”

Ronny Chieng took to the stage to share the trends on social media. “You know what’s trending right now, my feelings,” he told the host. “You saved me from having to work with amateur producers from Australia and Singapore.” Chieng added, “Throughout this, I felt like it was us two immigrants coming together to tell Americans what is wrong with them, what they still appreciate. After getting visibly emotional, Chieng joked with Noah that it was a lie, that he wasn’t really sad and instead asked, “Can I be the new host?”

In his final signature as Daily show host, an emotional Noah took a few minutes to thank the fans and black women who shaped his life.

“I’m grateful to all of you,” Noah said in a clip released before his final show aired. “I remember when we started the show, we couldn’t get enough people to fill an audience.”

He went on to say that it was also comedy. He recalled that when he started out as a comedian, there were empty seats at his shows, and that’s why he doesn’t take it for granted now.

“Every seat that’s ever been filled to watch something I do, I always appreciate because I know the empty seat behind it, so thank you,” he continued. “Thank you to the people watching, to the people who shared the clips, to everyone who had an opinion, to everyone who was kind and kind enough.”

Noah even thanked people who criticized his show or watched it with hate. “We still have the notes,” he joked. He then changed course and gave a special shout out to black women.

“I’ve often been credited with having these great ideas,” the host said. “Who do you think is teaching me? Who do you think shaped me, nurtured me, informed me? My mother, my grandfather, my aunts, all these black women in my life.”

He went on to say that he tells people that if they want to know more about America, they should ask black women because, “unlike everyone else, black women can’t afford to mess around. and find out.”

“Black people understand how hard it is when things go wrong,” Noah added. “When things are bad, black people know it’s getting worse for them. But black women, in particular, know what shit is.

The Daily show the host concluded his last segment by offering some advice to people.

“If you really want to know what to do or how to do it, or maybe the best way or the fairest way, talk to black women,” Noah said. “Those are a lot of the reasons I’m here.”

More details will be added to this story after the episode airs.