Niskayuna to Host Annual Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony Friday





NISKAYUNA Residents of Niskayuna will gather at City Hall on Friday evening for a marquee party tradition as the town hosts its annual Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony. The ceremony, which will take place from 5 to 6 p.m., will feature a performance by the Niskayuna High School Choir. It’s a special time of year and I’m extremely pleased to invite everyone to our ninth annual tree lighting ceremony, Niskayuna Town Supervisor Jamie Puccioni said Thursday. Our very own Niskayuna High School Bel Canto studio vocals and vocalists will provide entertainment that is sure to inspire. We are fortunate to have the Niskayuna Community Foundation which provides hot chocolate and candy canes to everyone. It will be an uplifting evening that will bring our community together. The event will also have a charity component, as the tree lighting will also serve as a toy collection for toddlers, with residents encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped gift to the ceremony to donate to a child. in need. Complimentary hot chocolate and candy canes will be distributed to attendees at the outdoor event. It’s just kind of a time to come together and it’s an opportunity for us to do that,” said Jessica Brennan, a member of the Niskayuna Town Board of Directors. It’s a chance to take a break during this busy time of year when people might have extra stress and more on their plate. It’s a chance to take a moment and do something as simple as lighting a tree, it could mean so much more than that to some of us. The ceremony follows an adopt-a-family holiday parade that passed through the city on December 3. The parade also served as a goodie drive for the Niskayuna Central School District Middle and High School Adopt-a-Family program. Brennan, who works as a social worker in the district, said the community provided a bounty of donations during the second annual parade. We got so much community support and donations that the parade actually took a lot longer than expected,” Brennan said. Because they had to slow down every time someone approached with a gift. So it was a huge success. You wouldn’t even know it was raining because it continued as usual and there were lots of smiles. When I handed the school donations to all the counselors and social workers to drop by and organize, people were speechless. They couldn’t believe how much support was received. This will help a lot of families this holiday season. More from The Daily Gazette: Categories: News, News, Schenectady County, Your Niskayuna

