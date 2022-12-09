Review: ‘The Whale’ is a difficult but amazing film to watch | Entertainment

The center of gravity of The whale is obviously the 600-pound man at its center. Look closely, however, and it is he who has a soul as light as a feather.

Charlie is a reclusive, morbidly obese English literature professor, unable and unwilling to stop eating himself to death. As his health problems worsen and his life expectancy is estimated at only one week, Charlie struggles to reconnect with his estranged daughter. We meet him on Monday and the film advances day by day until Friday.

Charlie is a gentle giant, who doesn’t rage in the face of his impending death. He’s an optimist and a strong believer in truth, though nothing in his world backs him up either. The Whale isn’t always fun to watch, but the spinoffs and performances make it a stunning film.

Stationary and whistling on his couch, Charlie is repeatedly visited by a constellation of people, a friendly nurse, his teenage daughter, and a young missionary from an apocalyptic church. They all need something from this well-meaning but broken man spiritual, medical or family. They are all broken too.

The film, based on and adapted from Samuel D. Hunter’s off-Broadway play of the same name, is directed by Darren Aronofsky, who has helmed such dark tales as Requiem for a Dream and Black Swan. The depiction of the hunters of the mortification of the flesh perfectly meets a director in love with the grotesque.

Brendan Fraser earned a lot of buzz at the Oscars for playing Charlie, allowing his puppy face to remain despite a massive jumpsuit and bulky prosthetics. And why not? It’s one of the most moving performances in years, full of humanity and a redeeming triumph for an actor who hid his talent in quickly forgotten films like Blast from the Past, Hair Brained and Airheads.

The entire cast is perfect, from Sadie Sink as Charlie’s spiky daughter, Hong Chau as a rude nurse angel, Ty Simpkins as a missionary with a hidden past, and Samantha Morton as an ex-wife with a quivering anger and yet still in love. There are constant references to Herman Melvilles Moby Dick, which gives the film the title and its doomed vibe.

Charlie has swelled since the death of his same-sex partner, who apparently wanted himself dead by starving to death after their relationship was condemned by his church leader father. Charlie apparently decided to die the other way around.

He apologizes to his nurse, I’m sorry, he says continuously and turns off the video camera of his laptop during his online lessons. Even the pizza delivery guy doesn’t know what he looks like. Who would want me to be part of their life? he asks.

There were concerns that the film was fatphobic and it’s true that cinematographer Matthew Libatique often leans into unflattering ways of showing Charlie, soaping up in the shower, straining to get up or touch the floor, covered in sweat and pushing pizza or fried chicken into his mouth. Maybe some of this could have been addressed instead of lingering.

But body weight isn’t what the writer and director want to focus on here. It’s more the weight of guilt, love and faith. I just want to know that I’ve done a good thing in my life! Charlie shouts. It feels like the underlying problem in The Whale could have been obesity as easily as cancer, alcoholism, or a blood disease. Hunter explores salvation, redemption, determinism and family.

The piece has been sharpened for the screen, but there’s no escaping the fact that it’s rooted in Charlie’s Idaho apartment, whether he’s hanging out on a walker or later on a wheelchair. This does not make to sweep the cinema. At times the apartment feels confined like a ship, adding to the Melville theme.

Some of the cinematic attempts are forced, like the symbolically heavy bird Charlie feeds outside his window, the three actors rush to leave the apartment only to stop and turn around, and the heavy rain that gathers outside approaching the climax of the film. But it’s a film that stays with you and changes you. It is heavy indeed.

The Whale, an A24 release that hits theaters on Friday, is rated R for language, drug use and sexual content. Duration: 117 minutes. Four out of four stars.

MPAA definition of R: Restricted. Children under 17 must be accompanied by a parent or adult guardian.

