Inside Akshay Kumar’s home, the Bollywood superstar walks around the luxurious living room and closet | VIDEO





Image source: INSTAGRAM/AKSHAY KUMAR Akshay Kumar shows his house Inside Akshay Kumar’s House: In a rare instance, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has given fans a rare glimpse into his sprawling and luxurious home. He gave his Instagram followers a glimpse of his home while talking about his next clothing brand. In the video, the actor revealed that this is the first time he’s been interviewed at his home and before he’s ever used the space to promote his professional work. The video begins, we Akshay standing in the middle of a large, lush garden. Behind him are large glass doors that serve as the entrance to the main house. Right next to the gate is a beautiful statue of Lord Ganesha. Upon entering, we discover the actor’s luxurious living room. The walls are adorned with exotic paintings, antiques and other decorative items. For furniture, the actor has pastel sofas and a glass coffee table. There is a dining table at the rare end of the room. Akshay also placed a statue of Hanuman Ji in the living room. Crossing the living room, he points to the dressing room. The bedroom has huge mirrors and a large bed. The actor carefully placed a rack full of clothes from his upcoming Force IX brand. Take a look at Akshay Kumar’s house here. Work-wise, Akshay was recently seen in an action-adventure film “Ram Setu” alongside Jacqueline Fernandez which got decent box office responses. He will next be seen in an upcoming artist film “Selfiee” with Emraan Hashmi and Diana Penty and in the upcoming “Gorkha” by Aanand L Rai. Akshay Kumar has also announced that he will play Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Mahesh Manjrekar’s upcoming film about the great Maratha warrior. The actor has started filming his first film in Marathi “Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat”. Don’t miss these: IN PHOTOS: DiaMirza’s elegant transformation from RehnnaHaiTerreDilMein to Thappad Katrina Kaif-VickyKaushal’s wedding photos will make your heart race Latest entertainment news

