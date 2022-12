Charlize Theron honored at the Women in Entertainment gala

ANGELS For once, Charlize Theron started seeing more women in power roles with the film industry. class=”cf”> Women are tearing down the whole building, Theron said after receiving the prestigious Sherry Lansing Leadership Award at The Hollywood Reporters Women in Entertainment Gala Breakfast Dec. 7 in Los Angeles. The Oscar-winning actress received the award from her friend Seth Rogen for her excellence as a trailblazer and her philanthropic work in Hollywood. Theron praised female leaders who paved the way as heads of studio departments, directors, producers and those who started their own production companies. She said women should lean on each other as resources to strengthen their voices. I want us to hold each other accountable, to use each other as resources, and to push each other to keep using our voices and our platforms for something bigger than ourselves, Theron said. The actor said she was inspired by young people through her Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project, which is an organization dedicated to making a difference for people in South Africa. In the face of what we would consider adversity or concrete ceilings, they see opportunities and room for change, growth and inclusion, Theron said. Previous winners include Oprah Winfrey, Meryl Streep, Viola Davis, Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Anniston and Barbra Streisand. class=”cf”> In a heartfelt speech, Rogen called Theron the most impressive person he had known. He then joked about how he’s physically intimidated to work with Theron on a project because she murders people in every movie she does. Rogens’ joke drew a collective laugh from the audience. The actor provided more comic relief when he jokingly took a swipe at an absent Kim Kardashian, who was a scheduled presenter at the event. I’ve seen every episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. I know she’s not doing anything bigger than that, Rogen said as audience members laughed and clapped. He then added: She never did anything more important than that.

