Shinhan University to Investigate Actor Lee Bum Soo’s Abuse of Power Case





Shinhan University decided to launch an internal investigation into allegations of abuse of power and preferential treatment surrounding actor Lee Bum Soo, who is currently the dean of the university’s performing arts department. Earlier, anonymous netizens claiming to be current or former students of Shinhan University took to an online community to file abuse of power charges against Lee Bum Soo. Netizens claimed that Lee Bum Soo gave preferential treatment to students from “wealthy families” and treated others from “lower-class families” badly, also holding classes outside of fixed class times, cursing or insulting students. during lessons, etc. However, Lee Bum Soo’s agency quickly denied the charges and claimed that the actor received permission from the university to teach during abnormal times, such as weekends. The star also denied any accusations of abuse of power, such as insulting or insulting students. Nevertheless, Shinhan University decided to launch an internal investigation, in accordance with school guidelines. The university said, “A teacher is an educator who leaves a lasting impact on a student’s life. At the same time, he is in a position of power when he grades and evaluates students based on their performance. Thus, it is the belief and the university’s policy that professors should be held accountable for any unethical behavior, regardless of degree or quantity.The university has a zero-tolerance policy for any professor found guilty of ‘abusing power against students. Activities such as poor preparation before class, changing class times and schedules without permission, canceling classes without reason, etc., all fall under the category of abuse. abuse of power that violates students’ right to receive an appropriate education. As the university completes the second semester of 2022, the school will begin a full investigation into allegations of abuse of power.” Meanwhile, Lee Bum Soo recently starred in the comedy film ‘Come back home‘ (2022), which premiered in theaters in South Korea in October.

