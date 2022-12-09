7 things to do this weekend in the Houma region





Want to have fun this weekend? Here are seven things to do in Terrebonne and Lafourche. Hot Rod, Truck and Bike Show The Grand Finale hot rod, truck and BMX bike show runs Friday through Sunday in Houma. Presented by Trapp Chevrolet, it includes a Bass Wars sound contest, a chili-cookoff, a cornhole tournament and an ugly sweater contest. Food trucks will sell their wares. When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Where: Barry Bonvillain Civic Center, 346, boul. of the Civic Center. Tickets: Spectator tickets, available at the door, are $15 for a single day or $20 for the entire weekend. Free for children 10 and under. Information: thegrandfinale.net. A Cajun Winter Wonderland The Krewe of Aphrodite is hosting A Cajun Winter Wonderland, with free food, games and prizes, photos with Santa, a petting zoo, and train rides. When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Where: Krewe of Aphrodite float den, 212 Venture Blvd. in Houma. Christmas parade and film The Golden Meadow Rotary Club will be sponsoring a parade of golf carts followed by a free Christmas movie, complete with popcorn and hot dogs. Everyone is invited to join the parade with a decorated golf cart, four-wheeled vehicle, handcrafted float or any other small vehicle. When: The floats line up at 2 p.m. Saturday. The parade starts at 3 p.m. Where: Oak Ridge Park, 705 N. Alex Plaisance Blvd., Golden Meadow. Pictures with the Grinch Stop at Zydeco Harley-Davidson to take photos with the Grinch. When: 11 a.m. Saturday. Where: 1740 Martin Luther King Blvd. in Houma. Luminate Houma A Christmas carol will kick off Luminate Houma, an outdoor concert in downtown Houma. The live musical lineup will include Moses Knightshead, Susan Aysan, Brent Melancon, Michael G. and Barry Chauvin. The Bayou Regional Arts Council will feature local artists. Phoenix Glass Art will make Christmas decorations. When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday. Where: Memorial Park adjacent to Lumiere Blues & Jazz Bistro, 7913 W Main St. Christmas in the park Throughout December, Parc Peltier in Thibodaux will feature a magical light show and Christmas trees decorated by local schools, churches and other organisations. When: 6-9 p.m. every evening. Where: 151 Peltier Park Drive in Thibodaux. Cookies with Santa Claus Families are invited to a Christmas-themed fair that will include cookie decorating, arts and crafts, jumping houses and other activities for children. There will also be a raffle and ugly sweater contest, and photos with Santa will start at 1 p.m. Sponsored by Woodmen Life, the proceeds benefit South Louisiana veteran awareness. When: 12:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday. Where: WoodmenLife Hall, 309 S. Hollywood Road, Houma. Cost: $10 per child or donate a new toy. Tickets to bit.ly/3FbTuzO. Information: Call Nikki Bourne, 852-1189.

