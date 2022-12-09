Trevor Noah ends ‘Daily Show’ host run with ‘big thank you to black women’

Trevor Noah bid farewell to “The Daily Show” with a “special thank you to black women.”

The 38-year-old comedian took the time during Thursday’s episode to thank the black women he says have shaped his ideas. It was his last installment in a seven-year streak as a longtime Comedy Centralshow host.

“I’ve often been credited with these big ideas,” he said. “Who do you think is teaching me? Who do you think has shaped, nurtured and trained me?”

He added that black women have a unique insight into American life, saying “I always tell people, if you really want to know more about America, talk to black women.”

He said it’s because, “unlike everyone else, black women can’t afford to (swear) around and find out.”

“Black people understand how hard it is when things go wrong, especially in America or wherever black people exist,” he said, adding that black women in particular “know what happens if things don’t go the way they should.”

“I’m going to tell you now, do yourself a favor: if you really want to know what to do or how to do it or maybe the best way or the fairest way, talk to black women,” he continued. a big part of why I’m here.”

Noah also thanked every member of the studio audience and recalled his early days as host of “Daily Show” when the show struggled to fill audiences.

“When I watch this now, I don’t take it for granted, ever,” he said, gazing at the masked crowd. “Every seat that’s been filled to watch something that I do, I always enjoy it, because I know the empty seat that’s behind it.”

Noah joked that he started his hosting tenure in 20 with “three clear goals”.

“I’m going to make sure Hillary Clinton gets elected, I’m going to make sure the global pandemic doesn’t start, and I’m going to be Kanye West’s best friend,” he said.

Noah announced his impending departure from the show after seven years during a taping of the show on Sept. 29.

“I remember when we started…so many people didn’t believe in us. It was a crazy gamble to make. I still think it was a crazy choice, this random African,” said Noah, originally from ‘South Africa. . “What a trip it’s been. … It was absolutely amazing. It’s something I didn’t expect.”

He added: “After seven years, my time is up, but in the most beautiful way, honestly. I loved hosting this show. … But after seven years, I feel like it’s time. “

“The Daily Show” was hosted by Craig Kilborn from 1996 to 1998 and Jon Stewart from 1999 to 2015. Noah took over the show in 2015.

Noah’s announcement came five months after James Corden announced he would be leaving his comedy show, “The Late Late Show With James Corden,” in the spring of 2023 after hosting it since 2015.

In July, TBS announced that it was pulling “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee” from the network after seven seasons. The move came after a Warner Bros. merger. Discovery which saw many executives leave the company as part of internal restructuring.

