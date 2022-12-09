Schenectady County tourism remains strong as winter approaches

SCHENECTADY The Schenectady River Skating Rink, a popular attraction that drew thousands to downtown last year, will not return this season, but officials remain optimistic about winter tourism.

The rink, which was in Mohawk Harbor, will not return for a second season due to the inflated upfront cost demanded by the company – Flight Entertainment, according to Todd Garofano, executive director of Discovery Schenectady, the county’s tourism arm.

“The operators, they were looking for a big subsidy just to offset the cost of logistics and everything related to that,” he said. “They just determined it wasn’t going to work.”

Flight Entertainment did not return a request for comment.

Garofano acknowledged that the 60-by-100-foot rink was a popular attraction that officials hoped to bring back, but noted that Schenectady County’s tourism outlook this winter should not only be successful, but lay the groundwork for a expanded tourism in the coming years.

He pointed to an assortment of new and recurring events heading into the holiday season that are expected to draw large crowds, including the Schenectady County Historical Society and the annual YWCA Tree Festival which runs through July 23. December and the Illuminocity Light Festival in downtown Schenectady which runs until January 14.

Chanukah on Jay is set to return to Jay Street Marketplace on December 18, and Wintertime Wonderland, a new attraction located in the former Kmart space of the ViaPort shopping center in Rotterdam, is set to run until December 23.

“Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience,” which drew more than 100,000 people, has been extended through Jan. 2 at Armory Studios, and events at Proctors and Rivers Casino remain popular, Garofano said. He also pointed to the county’s various outdoor recreation offerings, including snowshoeing, cross-country skiing and ice skating, which are still offered at Schenectadys Central Park.

“Fortunately for us, there are so many other things we are passionate about,” Garofano said.

Still, concerns about the rising number of reported COVID-19 cases and the worst flu season in a year are things tourism officials are paying close attention to.

Then there is the economy.

Inflation is still at 7.7% in October, according to the latest data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. Although still high, the consumer price index has actually fallen from this year’s high of 9.1% in June.

A recent survey by the travel research company Longwoods International found that the number of Americans planning to spend more on vacation travel this season fell to 24% from 31% in September.

The survey, which polled 1,000 adults aged 18 and over on November 28, also found that 27% of respondents plan to spend less on travel, an 8% increase from September, when that number was by 19%.

Amir Eylon, president and chief executive of Longwoods International, said rising interest rates and financial uncertainty are the factors.

While demand for vacation travel remains strong, economic realities may reduce the amount travelers are willing to spend on vacations, Eylon said in a statement.

But the survey revealed more optimistic views about the future, with 91% of respondents saying they planned to travel in the next six months. The number of travelers switching plans due to COVID-19 concerns fell to 33%, the lowest since the pandemic began.

Garofano said travel concerns have yet to surface in Schenectady County, where many hotels reported occupancy rates in line with those seen in 2019, a year before the pandemic.

He pointed to a recent study by Smith Travel Research that tracks occupancy rates as reason for optimism as winter approaches.

The report found that occupancy rates at local hotels have increased each month over the past year, compared to 2021. Year-to-date, hotels in Schenectady County have reported a occupancy of 63.4% through October, an increase of 17% over the previous year when 54% of hotel rooms were full.

The average daily rate for overnight stays also increased, according to the study, from $113.72 in 2021 to $128.34, or 13%.

The higher occupancy at a time when travel costs have also risen is a good sign for the tourism industry, Garofano said.

“Everyone is holding on. We are having an amazing year after what many hotels have called a record summer,” he said. “The momentum continued through the fall and into the winter as well. We were lucky.

Contact journalist Chad Arnold at: [email protected] or by calling 518-395-3120.

