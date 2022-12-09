Karan Johar breaks down Bollywood’s biggest problem: ‘We lack courage and conviction, we dropped Salim-Javed and went to Switzerland’





As much as he likes to say he leaves the business side of things to his CEO of Dharma Productions, the filmmaker Karan Johar is perhaps one of the most discerning observers of the film industry. During an appearance on a panel discussion organized by Galatta Plus, Karan dissected the issues with Bollywood in particular, and revealed some interesting details about how he calculates a film’s chances of success.

Karan said that while “normality” has returned to cinema in Indian film industries, the Hindi industry is experiencing problems in particular. “What is happening in Hindi, the big belts – and I’m going to be a little technical so everyone understands – Mumbai and Delhi, which are 60% to 70% of the number that arrive, they have not behaved as consistently as they were before the pandemic. So what worked was show movies only, even though they are dubbed movies. he said. Emphasizing that Hindi language belt’s “greatest hits” “are dubbed movies” – KGF: Chapter 2, RRR and Baahubali 2 – Karan said, “The market has behaved very erratically…Always know that if the heart and Gujarat are on board, there is nothing stopping you. From the moment these two territories are removed from your film, you can never make a very large number of them. So Gujarat and CPCI Rajasthan have to come on board, and that’s how the business model works. He said Hindi filmmakers used to be trend setters but for some reason became trend chasers in the 1980s when they started making remake after remake of South Indian hits . Blaming himself for being part of the problem, Karan said, “After Hum Aapke Hain Koun, everyone including myself decided to jump on the love bandwagon and Shah Rukh Khan was created. We let go of all our 70s roots, and in 2001, when Lagaan was nominated for an Oscar, we were like, ‘Oh, now we’re going to make these kinds of movies’ into the 2010s. My Name is Khan is still a root of Lagaan, in my head, who came out alongside Dabangg, who again (changed the trends) and people were like, ‘Now let’s start making commercial movies again.’ That’s the problem, we actually lack backbone and conviction…” Distinguishing films starring Amitabh Bachchan, written by iconic duo Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar, Karan said their style was being imitated across the country. But Hindi cinema has turned its back on Salim-Javed’s films. “We, who should be very grateful to Salim saab and Javed saab, left that cinema and went to Switzerland.” Karan said that in the current climate, he could not justify the costs that would be incurred in a film featuring newcomers. “There’s no point in marketing these movies,” he said, noting that 8,000 people showing up at a mall to admire the actors doesn’t even translate to 80 people buying tickets to see their movies at the movie theater. The Hindi film industry produced only a handful of major hits this year, but several other high-profile films failed tragically. Of the hits, only The Kashmir Files, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Drishyam 2 generated revenues significantly above their production budgets. And while Gangubai Kathiawadi and brahmastra also did big business, they cost a lot more to make.

