Pottery Barn announces global partnership with Bollywood star Deepika Padukone





Pottery Barn, a portfolio brand of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest design-driven, sustainable digital home retailer, today announced a global partnership with the iconic international celebrity , Deepika Padukone. The actor, entrepreneur and philanthropist has been signed as a brand ambassador to promote Pottery Barns’ international expansion which began with the launch of potterybarn.in in July and the opening of the first outlet in the business in September in Delhi, India. As a Pottery Barn brand ambassador, Padukone will also work closely with the brand to co-create a collection. I have always been fascinated by spaces and my passion for interior design is no secret! says Deepika Padukone. I am therefore delighted to collaborate with the world leader in furniture Pottery Barn and I look forward to creating timeless pieces together! We are delighted to partner with global icon Deepika Padukone, said Monica Bhargava, Design Director of Pottery Barn. Deepikas passion for home design and timeless sense of style resonates with Pottery Barn fans worldwide and through our collaboration launching in 2023, customers will have the opportunity to bring coveted designs from Pottery Barns steeped in Deepikas signature style in their own homes. As a global leader in the furniture industry, Pottery Barn is known for its durability, service and providing quality products that are built to last. From helping restore forests to creating healthier homes, the brand is on a mission to design products that make a difference at home and beyond. To date, the brand offers a range of responsibly made products that are good for people and good for the planet, from fair trade-certified craftsmanship, recycled materials, responsibly sourced cotton, to wooden furniture collections. FSC certified (Forest Stewardship Council) supporting the forest. ecosystems around the world. Pottery Barn also offers its clients free design team services consisting of a dedicated team of interior design experts. The design team helps answer style questions and helps clients bring their home projects to life through virtual, in-store or in-home one-on-one design sessions. This service will be offered at our new outlet in Delhi, India. To learn more about the design team, visit potterybarn.in/design-crew Read all the latest lifestyle news here

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news18.com/news/lifestyle/pottery-barn-announces-global-partnership-with-bollywood-star-deepika-padukone-6576673.html

