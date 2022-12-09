Entertainment
‘Daily Show’ Host Trevor Noah Credits Success to Black Women and Fans in Farewell Speech
After seven years in the role, “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah signed on for the last time on Thursday night.
Noah, who was cast in the role in 2015 following the departure of longtime host Jon Stewart, took a few minutes at the end of the episode to share his gratitude and the things he’s learned over the years. years as a late night entertainer.
The South African comedian described his time as the face of the Comedy Central program as “a wild ride” and the “craziest trip I hadn’t planned, never expected”.
Before his final goodbye, Noah spent most of the episode reminiscing and joking about his departure and future plans with his correspondents, also known as the “World’s Fakest News Team.”
TREVOR NOAH ANNOUNCES THE RELEASE OF “THE DAILY SHOW” AFTER SEVEN YEARS
When it was time to sign off, Noah began by thanking the audience, then shared three things he said he learned leading the show. The first being that “the problems are real” and that politics is an invented way of trying to solve problems.
Acknowledging that he’s only been in America for a “relatively short time,” Noah went on to explain the divisions between the two-party system and said the issues aren’t Republicans or Democrats.
The left-leaning host, who has occasionally taken aim at the Democratic Party on the satirical news show, even credited former President Trump for his prison reform policies and said he wished he could explain the situation better. important not to fixate on the party that a person may associate with.
The second thing Noah says he learned is that context matters and without it “nothing makes sense.” He noted that the world reacts to short video clips where what happened before the video and after the video may not be included or even publicly available.
“Maybe we shouldn’t have an opinion right away,” Noah suggested. “Maybe we should wait and see what happened.”
The latest learning he shared with the audience is that the world is “a friendlier place than the internet and the news will make you think.”
TREVOR NOAH DEFENDS KANYE, DENOUNCES CANCEL CULTURE: “BEING VERY COMFORTABLE BY REJECTING HUMANS”
Noah ended his farewell speech with “thank you” to his and the show’s fans, family and co-workers. He said “The Daily Show” taught him to “be grateful for everything he has”.
“I remember when we started the show, we couldn’t get enough people to fill the audience,” Noah said. “Thank you to the people watching, to the people who shared the clips, to everyone who had an opinion, to everyone who was kind and kind enough.”
He also thanked people who “hated to watch” the show and said he was eternally grateful to them for helping get the ratings.
Noah also gave a specific thank you to black women. He attributed his intelligence and success to the influences of his mother, grandmother, aunt, and other “black women in his life.”
“If you really want to know more about America, talk to black women. Unlike everyone else, black women can’t afford to mess around and find out. Black people understand how bad it is. tough when things go wrong, especially in America,” Noah said, his eyes filling with tears.
In September, Noah announced he was leaving the program to focus on travel, family and friends. An earlier report from Fox News Digital showed Noah facing criticism for failing to fill the void left by Stewart.
TREVOR NOAHS DAILY SHOW TENURE WAS A DEEP DISASTER THAT DIDN’T FILL JON STEWARTS SHOES, CRITICS SAY
Shortly after announcing his exit, NPR released a list of Noah’s “most memorable moments.” The list only had four moments, and one of them was his first appearance when he paid tribute to his predecessor.
The fact that “Noah often went viral for his criticism of former President Trump” also made the list of memorable moments, while the other two were interviews he conducted. Noah being anti-Trump has hardly made him stand out in the arena of late night comedians as Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert, John Oliver and Seth Meyers also openly hate the former president.
According to his Twitter, he will begin his Off The Record world tour in April 2023.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
The network said it would try a rotating list of guest hosts before deciding on a permanent replacement. The highly publicized list includes Chelsea Handler, Al Franken, Hasan Minhaj and many more.
“The Daily Show” is set to return in January.

