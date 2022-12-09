We’re not gonna make everybody happy

James Gunnthe newly appointed co-CEO of DC Studios, responded to yesterday’s explosive story by The Hollywood Reporter about major upheavals in the struggling DC Extended Universe movie franchise. In a series of tweets on Thursday, the filmmaker admitted some of what was reported was true, but also said it would be some time before he and his co-chairman and CEO Saffron Stone are able to provide a clearer vision for the future of the franchise.





The THR report cited sources saying that several high-profile movies in the DCEU were either canceled or deprioritized. The main of them were the already announced wonder woman 3the rumor man of steel 2and a sequel to the recent black adam. The same report also stated that Jason Momoa would be recast as Lobo after next year’s release Aquaman and the Lost Kingdomwho should conclude his run as a character.

Reacting to the report, Gunn wrote that he and Safran know they “can’t make everyone happy” along the way, but that the two are dedicated to serving the characters they, along with legions of fans, have “cherished” all their lives. In his own words:

“So. As for yesterday’s story in The Hollywood Reporter, part of it is true, part of it is half true, part of it isn’t true, and part of it we haven’t decided yet if it’s true or not. While it has been a successful first month at DC, building the next ten years of history takes time and we are only just beginning. Peter and I chose to lead DC Studios knowing that we were entering an environment restless, both in the stories being told and in the audience itself and that there would be an inevitable period of transition as we moved on to telling a cohesive story across film, television and animation. , and But, ultimately, the downsides of this transition period were overshadowed by the creative possibilities and the opportunity to build on what has worked at DC so far and help rectify that. that didn’t work. We know we’re not going to give back cha no one happy every step of the way, but we can promise that everything we do is in the service of STORY and in service of the DC CHARACTERS that we know you cherish and we have cherished our entire lives. As for more answers about the future of the DCU, I’m unfortunately going to have to ask you to wait. We’re giving these characters and the stories the time and attention they deserve, and we ourselves still have a lot of questions to ask and answer.

The DCEU launched in 2013 as Warner Bros. response to the already established Marvel Cinematic Universe. The series began with a highly anticipated new version of Superman, Steel man. But trouble started brewing almost immediately, when the film was seen to have underperformed at the box office, in addition to receiving mixed reviews. De facto architect of the franchise at the time, filmmaker Zack Snyderwent on to make two more films – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League – but by 2017 he had fallen out of favor with the studio, after his films were deemed too dark and declared not as financially successful as they should have been.

In recent years, WB has attempted to distance itself from Snyder’s original vision for the series, releasing lighter films such as Shazam!, Aquamanand Birds of prey to decidedly unpredictable results. The cancellation of wonder woman 3the effective conclusion of the Aquaman series and the unceremonious dismissal of Henry Cavill‘s Superman – remember he was only recently reinstated in the role – would signal the biggest push yet away from what Snyder set up nearly a decade ago.

Gunn was best known for his work in the MCU before jumping ship and leading the DC The Suicide Squad. You can read his Twitter feed here and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.