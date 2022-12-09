It’s “Bombay Vs Bollywood” with Malaika Arora and Sumukhi Suresh. Indoor ROFL Video





An excerpt from the video. (courtesy: malaikaaroraofficial) Malaika Arora enjoys the success of her new show Moving in with Malaika. These are her moments with family and friends, glimpses of which she shares on social media. Now, for her latest post, Malaika has teamed up with comedian Sumukhi Suresh and the result will leave you in two. The duo’s hilarious take on how things are done and said in Bombay and Bollywood is wholesome content. The clip starts with Sumukhi saying, In Bollywood, they don’t say I love you’ They say. Malaika, being sassy herself, adds: We’re just friends. Moving on, when the comedian asks Malaika, Bandra, they don’t say, let’s chat. They say, she replies, let’s catch up on margaritas. Answering what is the slang for being rich in Bollywood, the actress gives the perfect answer, we live in Bandra. Ultimately, Malaika Arora shows the reality of the people of Mumbai in a tickling way. When Sumukhi Suresh says, “And on the local train, they don’t say move please,” the actress quickly shows us what it’s like on the premises. She pushes Sumukhi off the couch and they start laughing. Sharing the clip, Malaika Arora wrote, In Bollywood, we don’t say, Look Moving in with Malaika‘, we say, catch you at 8 p.m.’ Catch Sumukhi Suresh and knock me down the house tonight on Moving in with Malaika. See the post here: Malaika Arora on her show has talked about many aspects of her life, which she hasn’t talked about much publicly before. Recently, Malaika opened up about her equation with her ex-husband, filmmaker-actor Arbaaz Khan. She called him a wonderful person and added, He let me be the person I am today. I feel like a lot of me who I am today is also thanks to him because he let me be who I am.” Malaika Arora also spoke about her relationship with Arjun Kapoor and Arhaan’s co-parenting with Arbaaz Khan. Her show airs on Disney+ Hotstar. Featured Video of the Day Shilpa Shetty is a vision in an orange ensemble

