Bollywood – Leading Pair Faadu Saiyami Kher and Pavail Gulati talk about love and relationships

Kolkata

Posted on 09.12.22, 09:40

A good love story is really hard to find these days. Saiyami Kher and Pavail Gulati, the lead pair of Sony LIV web series Faadu-A love story nodded in agreement and pointed out that love affairs should only beFaadu, meaning extraordinary. Saiyami, who stole our hearts inMuffled, and Pavail, who marked the spiritsthappad, was directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari in the web series written by Saumya Joshi. We spoke to Saiyami and Pavail about their ideas on love and Faadu. The Telegraph:Faadumeans exceptional and extraordinary, which sounds fascinating. What intrigued you?

Saiyami Kher:Faaduis a decluttering of what we watch on the web, like crime, murder and all the dark stuff. There is no Indian show likeFaadu. In the five to six short years of my career, it’s the best-written screenplay I’ve read. There are so many layers to the writing, and the philosophy is real and refreshing. And Ashwiny (Iyer Tiwari) maam makes its female leads strong, so that was someone I wanted to work with. I auditioned for myself and she liked it. Pavail Gulati:I am a huge fan of Ashwiny Iyer Tiwaris’ work. She had been on my wishlist for a very long time and, coincidentally, the script is beautifully written. Ashwiny maam choose the right script and I used to tell Anurag Kashyap sir that I wanted to work with Saiyami so whatever I manifested happened inFaadu.

What was the process of becoming Manjiri and Abhay in Faadu? Saiyami Kher: Mrs. Ashwiny was more confident than me. The first time she told me, I was with my parents at our farm in Nasik. I had no makeup, no nice clothes, so I wore a faded kurta. I apologized for having no hair and makeup. So far, I’ve played characters that are very different from me in real life. I listen to RD Burman and Bhimsen Joshi. Manjiri follows poetry and I’m a big Gulzarfan. I have a lot in common with the character. Ashwini maam did a lot of readings and told me that less is more.

Pavail Gulati:I thought I couldn’t do Abhays part but Ashwiny maam saw my work inthappadand she had faith. I questioned and annoyed her a lot. I had no reference. We had to build my character from scratch, like the way he talks and walks. It took us a while to get there.

Well-made love stories are not common these days Saiyami Kher:I always wonder why we don’t do love stories, because that’s the epitome of Hindi movies. I’m an avid romantic movie buff. Now everything is going so fast. We have become so impatient with relationships. Breakups happen on WhatsApp. Our generation has lost the romance in life, which is so sad. We don’t watch simple Hrishikesh Mukherjee type movies today.

Pavail Gulati:People aren’t interested in cliché love stories, so we found aFaadulove story. (Smiles) There is no romance like Shah Rukh Khan. Each of his films shows a romance. I am a die-hard Shah Rukh Khan fan. What are your fears about love? What are you looking for in a relationship? Saiyami Kher:All my close friends including Pavail tell me I’m like an 80 year old woman. I feel like an old soul, and that’s probably why I’m single because I watch the romance my grandparents had. Our generation likes to tick boxes and move fast. The definition of relationships has changed. I have not moved with the changing times. I miss the old days. Pavail Gulati:What I look for in a relationship is if you can sit comfortably, quietly in a room with your partner. Sometimes I don’t want to talk but just sit peacefully. A web series allows you to be with the character longer. Did it help you build yoursFaadu? Saiyami Kher: I immerse myself even if it’s a short film. The only positive is that I have more time with the character. We shot for 75 days and spent a month in the workshop. With web series, if I get attached to the character and if the series does well, I can see her again in the next season. This is the biggest plus point. Is there something you did for the first time inFaadu? Saiyami Kher: We had poetry in Marathi and English. We also learned about the place (slums) where we shot and the people who live there. Pavail Gulati:I had to learn to playthe clarinet. It was very difficult. We shot in real locations, which made such a big difference. We stayed there and shot 15 to 16 hours a day. The place made us get into our characters.

How did you create the chemistry between Manjiri and Abhay? Saiyami Kher:I did not know Pavail personally. We both come from Anurag Kashyap drama school. We got on well. He’s a really nice guy. He is an invested actor, and the energy is the same. Our methods and approaches are similar.

Pavail Gulati: Saiyami is an amazing actor and a very generous human being.

Saiyami, you are a big fan of Roger Federer and Sachin Tendulkar. What did you learn from them? Saiyami Kher:I’ve been obsessed with Federer and Sachin since I was growing up. Their hard work, their passion and their humility are the things that I draw on in my career. I play cricket in R. Balkis groomerwhere the two passions met.

What’s next afterFaadu? Saiyami Kher:I haveAgnidirected by Rahul Dholakia, and groomer. I have another film, produced by Anurag Kashyap, which contains Gulshan Devaiah. I’m going to start something in February.