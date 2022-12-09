Authorities are looking for a man who flashed a gun inside West Hollywood Abbey





Authorities are still looking for a man who allegedly flashed a gun inside a popular West Hollywood gay bar early Thursday morning. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were dispatched to The Abbey Food & Bar, located on N. Robertson Boulevard shortly after midnight after receiving reports that a person inside had been observed with gun. He had apparently been spotted by one of the bar’s security guards as he attempted to hand over the gun to someone else. Deputies believe the suspect left the facility about five minutes before he arrived. After viewing surveillance footage from inside the bar, they saw a person armed with what appeared to be a gun. The club was evacuated as deputies searched for the suspect. They don’t believe he threatened anyone inside. “We contacted several businesses in the area to give them a whim, to let them know who we were looking for,” LASD Sergeant Joana Warren said. The incident prompted a massive response from local law enforcement, as units from the Los Angeles and Beverly Hills Police Departments also responded to the call. The abbey was open for business again on Thursday, but not without a number of customers on high alert. Just a few weeks after the Tragic shooting at a gay bar in Colorado Springsthe LGBTQ community feels that times like this are getting scarier. “Unfortunately, that’s the world we live in right now,” said Cory Cooper, who noted that it’s hard not to worry when you’re in town. “It depends on the bar. The bigger it is, there’s a bit of concern. The smaller it is, I feel like it’s a bit easier to see things, to walk around. We feel more comfortable.” “It feels like it could happen to any of us at any time,” Erika Repsch said. “I don’t live in fear, but I get really nervous when I go out. I hope the Abbey is doing everything they can to keep everyone safe, and it looks like with what happened last night they are. They have a heightened sense of security.” The Abbey boasts one of the most sophisticated security systems in the West Hollywood area, but recent events have sparked debate over whether clubs need to put better systems in place. For some, increased security might be uncomfortable, especially in places that are supposed to be safe spaces. “We don’t want security guards at the gate with guns,” Robert Nelson said. “It’s supposed to be all welcome. All come in, have a good time.” Authorities continue to review the footage in hopes of identifying the suspect. CBSA staff The CBS LA staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring the content to you on CBSLA.com.

