South Indian actors dominate IMDb’s Top Stars list of 2022, with Dhanush and Ram Charan leading the way





Long relegated to regional lists as the most popular Hindi films from Bollywood-dominated box offices, South Indian films in 2022 have proven they are no longer content to be on the fringes. Some of the year’s highest-grossing films came from the south, eclipsing big-budget Bollywood productions in collections, as Hindi films struggled to attract audiences. Kannada action movie, KGF: Chapter 2, is leading the pack after raking in more than 12.5 billion rupees ($151.7 million) at the global box office. A sequel to the 2018 hit KGF: Chapter 1, the film stars South Indian actor Yash as the lead, and also features a number of Bollywood actors including Sanjay Dutt and Ranveena Tandon. It is now the highest-grossing Kannada film in history, as well as the third-highest-grossing Indian film of all time. Telugu epic RRR is a close second this year, directed by SS Rajamouli, whose 2015 film Baahubali: the beginning is widely credited with pioneering the wide appeal that South Indian films now enjoy across multilingual India. It is therefore not surprising that in the 2022 list of the best Indian stars of the IMDb movie database, actors from the south of the country dominate. Besides Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, who has starred in four major hits this year, including RRRthe top 10 list is dominated by non-Hindi actors. Tamil star Dhanush, who made his Hollywood debut with The gray man this year leads the pack. A known face in Bollywood as well, Dhanush delivered three major hits, all in Tamil the romantic comedy ThiruchitrambalamAction movie Maaran and the horror thriller Naane Varuven. Bhatt, who was honored with Time The magazine’s Impact Awards in October, is at No. 2, having delivered four consecutive hits: Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, darlings and Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, which also features her husband Ranbir Kapoor. Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is also the highest-grossing Hindi film of the year, despite mixed reviews. Alia Bhat has delivered four straight hits this year. AFP Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who made her film comeback after four years, is at No. 3, but credited for her Tamil-language film Ponniyin Selvan: Part One. Even with just one film, Rai Bachchan managed to stay in the headlines, making news with his stunning looks at the Cannes Film Festival. Hrithik Roshan, including Abu Dhabi-shot Vikram Veda was one of the most acclaimed Hindi films of the year, and Kiara Advani, who played two hits Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Jugjug Jeeyo are the only other Bollywood stars on the list, ranking at No. 6 and No. 7 respectively. The rest of the list is made up of actors from South India RRR Star Ram Charan is at No. 4, while actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who mainly works in Telugu and Tamil films, is at No. 5. NT Rama Rao Jr, who also stars in RRRis at No. 8, while Telugu actor Allu Arjun at No. 9 and KGF: Chapter 2 star Yash at No. 10 completes the list. IMDb’s Top 10 Indian Stars of 2022 1. Dhanouche 2. Alia Bhatt 3. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan 4. Ram Charan 5. Samantha Ruth Prabhu 6. Hrithik Roshan 7. Kiara Advani 8. NT Rama Rao Jr 9. Allu Arjun 10. Yash It hasn’t been a good year for Bollywood, with many big movies featuring big stars failing at the box office. From left to right, Ranbir Kapoor in ‘Shamshera’, Aditya Roy Kapur in ‘Rashtra Kavach Om’ and Ayushmann Khurrana in ‘Anek’. Photo: Yash Raj Films, Zee Studios and Benaras Media Works Updated: 08 December 2022, 13:36

