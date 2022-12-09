Ishaan Khatter hopes Bollywood filmmakers ‘focus on making a good movie’ | Bollywood

Ishaan Khatter weighed in on the ills of Bollywood. Throughout this year, several high-profile, big-budget Hindi films fell flat at the box office while southern films raked in big bucks at the same time. Despite a mini resurgence over the past month, many are still worried about the shape of Bollywood in terms of content and commerce. Ishaan has now said that’s because the established formula of what would work disappeared after the pandemic. Read also : Rishab Shetty says Bollywood is losing its local touch due to Western influence

Ishaan was last seen in horror comedy Phone Bhoot, alongside Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Even though the film received positive reviews, it did not do very well at the box office, earning only 17.6 crores worldwide vs a report Budget of 25 crore.

In a recent interaction with The Hindu, Ishaan spoke about how audiences have changed their taste when it comes to movies. People’s viewing habits have changed. Many people watch movies on streaming platforms instead of going out to cinemas. People make choices, and that’s something we as actors have to learn. We don’t know what kind of movies people would rather watch at home than on the big screen, he said.

He added that after the pandemic, the idea of ​​what works in cinema has changed in Bollywood. There was a notion that there is a certain formula that works. This has now been countered. The best thing is to follow your instincts creatively and try to make a good movie. I hope more people will focus on making a good movie and deal with the rest later. That’s the optimistic way of looking at it, he added.

Ishaan will next be seen in the war drama Pippa. Directed by Raja Krishna Menon, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli and Soni Razdan among others. Set in the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, the film tells the true story of war hero, Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta.