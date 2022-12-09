Book Review: Hollywood: The Oral History, by Jeanine Basinger and Sam Wasson





Those who can never have too many stories about the making of Gone with the Wind are in luck because there are plenty here, including a howl of pain from director George Cukor (1899-1983), who was fired very early in the shoot. It’s a fucking boring subject, and I don’t give the reason why I was replaced, he laments. I has been replaced. David Selznick was a friend of mine, and I still don’t really know. Gable, if it was Gable, thought I couldn’t stand it, that I only knew how to handle the ingenuous. I thought that was pretty stupid. I prepared the whole image, and I was there when it started. The avid reader wants to know, when did Cukor say that? What was the date of the seminar at which the director spoke, so that we can know his age at the time? Was he alone on the AFI stage with an interlocutor, or were there other participants with him? Besides, later, when Jane Fonda said, I felt no resentment because I’m a woman. Crews told me they were looking forward to working with me because they like the idea of ​​a woman running around. And I want to wear short skirts and do the whole thing too, wouldn’t it be helpful to know when in her long life Fonda made that time capsule of a statement? And all those rolling stories, many of them told in a relay by all those people, about the end of the studio era and the making of Easy Rider, about the rise of New Hollywood and the era of talent recruiting agencies when in the history of the AFI Harold Lloyd Master Seminars were these words spoken? Who was where on stage when he (it’s mostly him) said what? When, in the course of these speakers’ marvelous careers, have they made these observations, felt these feelings, thought about a Hollywood past, or pondered the shape of a Hollywood present and future? Show me the index! There are not any. In Hollywood: The Oral History, we have the provocative, amusing, or illustrative words of hundreds of insiders to entertain us. But without the context of time and place, an important element of scholarship is missing. It’s Basinger and Wassons and AFI’s Hollywood Oral History, and it’s a great story. But remember, as the man said, Nobody knows anything. Lisa Schwarzbaum, a former reviewer at Entertainment Weekly, is a freelance journalist. HOLLYWOOD: The Oral History | By Jeanine Basinger and Sam Wasson | 739 pages | Harper/HarperCollins Publishers | $37.50

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2022/12/09/books/hollywood-the-oral-history-jeanine-basinger-sam-wasson.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

