Entertainment on the Peninsula this weekend





Arts and entertainment abound this weekend on the northern Olympic Peninsula. •Christmas magic continues today through Tuesday and Christmas Eve, after opening Thursday at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds at 4907 Landes St., Port Townsend. Activities are offered from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. each evening. All are free. The Jefferson County Fair Association and TLK Productions, owned by Ted and Linda Krysinski, present the festival. For more information, see https://jeffcofairgrounds.com/magic. • “Goldilocks and the Ultimate Rampage” opens today at the Little Theater at Peninsula College, 1502 E. Lauridsen Blvd., Port Angeles, and runs through January 1. The Juan de Fuca Foundation for the Arts and PA Panto present the original show with a 21-member cast of local singers, actors and dancers. Curtain hours are 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays until December 31, while skipping the Christmas weekend; matinees start at 2 p.m. this Sunday and on December 18 and January 1. Tickets are $25 for adults, $15 for students (18-21 with valid ID) and $10 for youth 17 and under. Tickets and information are available at JFFA.organd by calling the office of the Juan de Fuca Foundation at 360-457-5411. • Port Angeles Symphony will perform the beginning of the Concerto for Double Bass and Orchestra, a piece specially commissioned for the 90th anniversary of the symphony, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are available at portangelessymphony.orgat the Port Book and News in downtown Port Angeles and at The Hall Gate, 304 E. Park Ave., Port Angeles. Saturday evening will begin with a pre-concert talk with conductor and music director Jonathan Pasternack at 6:30 p.m.; The public is also invited to the general rehearsal of the symphony at 10 a.m. • Christmas Gifts The Sequim Community Church Annual Christmas Celebration will be held at 7:00 p.m. tonight, 2:00 p.m. Saturday, and 9:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. Sunday. The concert will feature a professional orchestra conducted by Vern Fosket at the Fellowship Center at 1000 N. Fifth Ave., Sequim. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated. • Jimmy Hoffman Group will perform at the Port Angeles Eagles, 2843 E. Myrtle St., from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday. Entrance fees are $10 per person, $8 for members. • Ian Jones will perform from 8-11 p.m. Saturday at Sirens, 823 Water St., Port Townsend. There is no entrance fee but participants must be 21 years of age or older. • Cavorting will play Celtic Christmas music from 3-5 p.m. Sunday at the Laurel B. Johnson Community Center, 923 Hazel Point Road, Coyle. Admission is by donation. • Big Band Stardust will perform for a holiday dance from 6-8:30 p.m. Sunday at Sequim Elks Lodge, 143 Port Williams Road, Sequim. Admission is $12 per person, $10 for members. • The northwest marine band will perform a free holiday concert at 6 tonight at the Port Angeles High School Performing Arts Center, 304 E Park Ave., Port Angeles. The concert will feature the band’s wind ensemble performing holiday songs ranging from The Nutcracker to Sleigh Ride. • Fredrik Backman will discuss her new novel, “The Winners,” at 11 a.m. Saturday. The presentation, sponsored by the Jefferson County Library, will be streamed online. The historical fiction novel follows the racing career of thoroughbred horse Lexington. • Washington Alumni Fiddlers Association will host a jam session from 11:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday. The jam session takes place at the Gathering Place at SunLand, 135 Fairway Drive. The jam session is free, although donations to support the district scholarship program are welcome. •Marcia Bjornerud will discuss his book, “Timefulness: How Thinking Like a Geologist Can Help Save the World,” at 4 p.m. Saturday. The free online conference is sponsored by the Société Géologique de Quimper. Bjornerud is a professor of geosciences at Lawrence University in Appleton, Wisconsin. For more information or a link to the conference, visit www.quimpergeology.org. • The best Christmas contest ever is on stage at Olympic Theater Arts at 414 N. Sequim Ave. The Christmas comedy plays at 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays until December 18, with tickets costing $20 for general admission and $15 for students. Tickets are available online at theatrearts.org olympicby calling the box office at 360-683-7326 between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday or at the box office. • The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley, a dramatic sequel to Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice,” is performed at the Port Angeles Community Playhouse at 1235 E. Lauridsen Blvd. Upcoming performances are at 7:30 p.m. tonight, Saturday, Tuesday and December 16 and 17, as well as Sunday matinees this weekend and December 18 at Tickets can be purchased online at www.pacommunityplayers.org or at the theater before each performance. • The Karen Sixkiller exhibitionCherokee Grandma Spider, is on display at House of Learning, Peninsula College Longhouse on campus at 1502 E. Lauridsen Blvd., Port Angeles, now through March. Longhouse Winter Quarter Gallery hours are 2-4 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and by appointment. For more information or to schedule a visit, contact [email protected] or 360-417-7992. • Winter ice village offers skating daily through Jan. 2 at 121 W. Front St., Port Angeles. The hours are from noon to 9 p.m. Monday to Friday and from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. On December 17, it will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day until closing day, except Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, when the hours will be noon to 9 p.m. It closes 30 minutes at noon, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. for ice resurfacing. Unlimited daily skating is $15 per day for ages 13 and older and $10 per day for ages 3-12. Children under 3 years old are not allowed on the ice.



