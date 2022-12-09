Hrithik Roshan and Pakistani actor Mahira Khan share conversation at Jeddah festival | Bollywood





Actor Hrithik Roshan interacted with Pakistani actor Mahira Khan as they sat together at the 2022 Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Several photos and videos of the two actors smiling and talking to each other surfaced online on Friday. The two actors attended the closing ceremony of the festival. (Also Read | Fans go crazy over Hrithik Roshan’s ‘katai zahar’ look at Red Sea Film Festival) When Hrithik arrived on the scene, he said to people around him, “Happy to be here. It’s amazing. Wow. The size of this scene (laughs).” He also posed for photos and interacted with the photographers there. Mahira also struck different poses while smiling for the camera. Hrithik and Mahira Khan sat next to each other near the stage. In one of the clips, Hrithik asked Mahira something as she leaned over. Huge crowds were seen around them at the festival. For the occasion, Hrithik wore a white shirt under a black jacket and matching pants. He also opted for a bow tie and black shoes. Mahira was seen in a sleeveless gold dress with a shimmering sheer cape over it. Actor Hrithik Roshan interacted with Pakistani actor Mahira Besides Hrithik and Mahira, the multi-day festival also featured Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Freida. Pinto among several others. The festival this time welcomed several delegates from the Indian film industry. Mahira was last seen with Fawad Khan in Maula Jatt, released earlier this year. She also has her next Neelofar project with Fawad in the works. Hrithik will be seen in Fighter, which is directed by Siddharth Anand. Apart from him, the movie also stars Deepika Padukone, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi in key roles. Anil Kapoor is also a part of Fighter, which is billed as India’s premier aerial action drama. Fighter is set to hit theaters on January 25, 2024. Hrithik was most recently seen in Vikram Vedha, the Hindi remake of the Tamil hit of the same name.

