Steroids may be Hollywood’s dirty secret, but they’re a symptom of a bigger problem
Oe live in the age of superheroes. There is no escaping it. Our popular culture is obsessed with these numbers: Go to the movies on any given week and you’ll reliably find scenes of muscular bermenschen saving the world. Many of these movies are explicit about it; others, like James Bond or Fast & Furious, are superhero fiction in all but name. As Hollywood flooded the market with these stories, performers had to pander to the whims of this new paradigm. What does this mean, exactly? Buttocks. Pecs. Abs. Body changes. Normal bodies are no longer enough.
In light of this, it’s easy to see why so many people suspect the film industry has a problem with steroids. Over the past decade, we’ve seen countless normal men transform into muscle adonises for the purposes of this or that successful role. On his podcast this week, Joe Rogan a man who, it must be said, has a checkered history when it comes to journalistic rigor, accused Dwayne The Rock Johnson of using steroids. (Johnson admitted to dabbling in performance-enhancing drugs in his youth, but suggested that was a thing of the past.) Rogan made a similar accusation to Chris Hemsworth, whose role as the Norse god Thor in the he Marvel Cinematic Universe inspired the actor to balloon into a real human Hulk. (Hemsworth’s trainers have denied the suggestion that he used steroids to facilitate this transformation.) If some experts are to be believed, see, for example, Voices 2021 piece on the open secret to looking like a superhero, steroid use is commonplace among actors.
We can confidently assume that the juice takes place in Hollywood. When there is easy access to drugs, a lack of accountability and financial motivation, as is certainly the case with multi-million dollar movie deals at stake, it would be naive to believe that steroids would be out of the question. about. (In the same vein, we all know it would be foolish to assume that cocaine still isn’t circulating at Hollywood parties, simply because the film industry has been better at keeping its hedonism a secret.) However, it is not useful to speculate on such things. , as Rogan did on a case-by-case basis, from mere hunches or vibes about particular player wins. Whether Johnson is jus is ultimately irrelevant. Steroids are just a symptom of a bigger problem facing Hollywood: a corrosive lack of on-screen body diversity.
There have always been actors who have been defined by their chiseled bodies like Arnold Schwarzenegger (who admitted to using steroids during his bodybuilding days when his appearance could be described as distressingly bulbous). But Arnie was always the exception to the rule, a man whose physique was so unusual that people eagerly accepted him as a robotic killing machine. Put him in everyone’s role like Jingle All the Way and the audience left scratching their heads. In today’s climate, however? Every man on List A is Schwarzenegger in Jingle All the Waywith his bumpy physique considered the norm for movie stars.
If indeed actors use steroids, there are a number of well-documented health risks, from increasing the possibility of stroke to potential cardiovascular problems. But the damage inflicted on its audience can be just as concerning. Hollywood body image issues are often discussed from a predominantly female perspective, and for good reason. But the desire to get bitchy and spend much of her free time lifting weights and choking on protein powders tilts in favor of men.
There’s a lot to be said for the abject lack of bodily diversity in mainstream cinema. Big actors are rarely allowed to become stars and never have the chance to face major blockbusters. This has always been essentially true. But the window of what constitutes an acceptable body size for an action star has narrowed even further over the past decade. We’re left with an A-list populated by men who look alike from neck to toe, a mafia of indistinct mesomorphs. Part of the reason all of Hollywood is only a dozen white guys named Chris narratively accounted for is because all of those actors Chrises Hemsworth, Evans, Pratt, and Pine obey the same uniform body supremacy.
In the end, even if Hollywood were completely steroid-free, it wouldn’t make much of a difference. Actors already have a host of other performance-enhancing perks, from personal trainers and professional nutritionists to luxury gym memberships. Of course, with enough discipline and time, anyone can get caught. But if you’re looking to become a full-fledged vascular juggernaut, money and resources are going to make a hell of a difference.
More than that, however, Hollywood’s beefcake bombardment offers an insidious life lesson for the kids and teens who still make up the target audience for modern superhero movies. Moral virtue merges with physical perfection: strength reigns supreme. If you ask me, that’s a pretty rotten way to look at the world.
