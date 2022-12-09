Before the courts | Culture & Leisure

SAN MATEO COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT AWARDED GRANT FOR DUI PROGRAM. The San Mateo County Superior Court received a $450,000 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS). This is the sixth consecutive OTS grant in support of the Superior Courts Multiple Driving Under the Influence (MDUI) program. The grant program will continue until September 2023. The MDUI court began in September 2017 and has served over 700 offenders since then. The program has an 87% success rate. Our MDUI program has demonstrably reduced repeat driving under the influence, making Bay Area roads safer for everyone, while improving the lives of program participants who suffer from alcohol use disorders. said Superior Court Judge Donald Ayoob, who chairs the program. The goal of MDUI grant funding is to support the administration and operation of court programs proven to reduce recidivism and improve public safety. The goal of the program is to improve road safety by providing intensive supervision for DUI offenders while connecting them with the recovery resources they need to deal with their alcohol use. In addition to requiring participants to serve a prison sentence, the MDUI program includes the following: dedicated probation officers to monitor repeat offenders; immobilizer installed in a vehicle, which prevents an intoxicated person from starting the car; periodic alcohol testing or ongoing alcohol monitoring; referrals to community organizations for alcoholism treatment; and frequent hearings before a judge who reviews their progress or lack thereof and adjusts elements of the program to ensure a successful outcome. This program was made possible through collaboration between the San Mateo Superior Court and San Mateo County partner agencies such as the District Attorneys Office, Department of Probation, and Department of Behavioral Health and Rehabilitative Services. . Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
