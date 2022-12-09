Box Office: Top 10 Bollywood opening days in 2022 – Where will Cirkus land?





2022 has been a tough year for the Hindi film industry with many big releases biting the dust. Post-pandemic times have brought about a shift in priorities, audience choices and more, as a result of which many films have truly failed to debut this year, some from opening day itself. With the exception of Brahmastra, no original Hindi film could really guarantee solid advance booking to lay the foundation for good box office initials. Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva had India wide opening over Rs. 30 cr net of Hindi and around Rs. 34 cr inclusive of all languages. The numbers were great considering it came out on a non-holiday. The biggest surprise for the film came at the start of week 3 where it got its best theatrical business, thanks to the National Film Day where ticket prices were subsidized at Rs. 75 a ticket.

Drishyam 2 surprised with a Rs. 15 cr opening day. Film had the best trending Hindi film this year except for The Kashmir Files. The film will cross the Rs. 200 cr nett in India over the weekend and it has enough steam to pick up more business. Ram Setu got the third highest opening this year. He came out on the biggest box office day of the year, Govardhan Pooja day and although he was the third best opener, he ideally had to make more numbers as that is what the day of release commands. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was the film that rang the cash registers for Bollywood this year after a very dry spell. The film opened to a pleasant Rs. 13.50 cr nett and remained the year’s biggest opener until it was comfortably overtaken by Brahmastra. The next 5 films in the top 10 list were all box office unsuccessful films, none of which could cross the threshold of Rs. 80 cr nett domestically. The films featured top actors like Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor and it was the failure of these films on which high hopes were built that the industry went into introspective mode. The last film in the top 10 is Gangubai Kathiawadi which did well in theaters in India and abroad. The movie opened to high single digit numbers but grew 13x over its full run, which is impressive for a movie that actually opened to reasonably good numbers. Take a look at Nett Bollywood’s top 10 openers of 2022 so far: 1. Brahmastra – Rs 31 cr (Hindi) 2. Drishyam 2 – Rs. 15 credits 3. Ram Setu – Rs. 14.90 cr 4. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 – Rs. 13.50 cr 5. Bachchhan Paandey – Rs. 12.25 cr 6. Laal Singh Chaddha – Rs. 11.70cr 7. Samrat Prithviraj – Rs. 10.65 cr 8. Vikram Veda – Rs. 10.35 cr 9. Shamshera – Rs. 10 credits 10. Gangubai Kathiawadi – Rs. 9.75 credits Audiences started consuming content from different industries during the lockdown and as a result, the market for movies in other languages ​​grew. The year ends with two big movies, one being the highly anticipated Hollywood movie, Avatar: The Way of the Water, and the other being Cirkus, which is considered an important film for the industry. is the least we can say. Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh’s latest theatrical venture, Simmba, opened to a very good Rs. 20 cr nett in 2018 and high hopes are pinned on this one. At what number can Cirkus open and where can he land in the list of top 10 Bollywood openers of 2022?

