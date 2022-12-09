Entertainment
10 Big Budget Bollywood Disaster Movies Of 2022 That Left Producers At A Huge Loss
2022 is a nightmare year for B-town as the big budget Bollywood disaster movies of 2022 left the producers at a huge loss. On the other hand, Southern films like KGF, RRR, Karthikeya 2, and Kantara have really dominated Bollywood with mind-blowing content and collections. Big stars like Aamir Khan, Akshay, Ranbir Kapoor have failed a lot with the biggest flops. Not only big stars, tier 2 heroes like Shahid, Tiger Shroff and Bollywood queen Kangana also failed to impress the audience this year.
Bollywood has seen some huge disaster movies in 2022, but many of them were big budget films featuring big heroes, starring and directed by big production houses like Yash Raj Films.
Here are 10 big-budget Bollywood disaster movies of 2022 that left producers at a huge loss
1. Samrat Prithviraj
Budget: 300 Cr
Collection: 90 Cr Gross
Loss: 210
Akshya Kumar, Manushi Chillar, Sonu Sood star Samrat Prithviraj bombed at the box office. Samrat Prithviraj is a movie based on Rajput king Prithviraj chauhan, produced by YRF banner. Made on a budget of Rs 300 Cr, it only managed to collect 90 cr at the box office and received a backlash from the audience after the poor content and poor performances from the actors.
2. Jersey
Budget: 80 Cr
Collection: 27 Cr Gross
Loss: 53 Cr
Jersey, the remake of the Telugu film Jersey, failed to impress Hindi audiences even though it was directed by the original director. Jersey stars Shaih Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur flopped at the box office and garnered just 27 cr at the box office.
3. Jayeshbhai Jordar
Budget: 90
Collection: 26 Cr Gross
Loss: 64 Cr
Another big flop of the year for YRF Films was Ranveer Singh & Shalini Pandey’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Directed by Divyang Thakkar, this movie has a good story about equal rights for women but not entertaining enough.
4. Attack
Budget: 80 Cr
Collection: 22 rough
Loss: 58 Cr
John Abhrama’s starring action saga bombed at the box office. This film has nothing but action that tests the patience of the audience.
5. Heropanti 2
Budget: 75 Cr
Collection: 35 Cr Gross
Loss: 30 Cr
Another movie, another disaster for Tiger Shroff. Heropanti 2 directed by Ahmed Khan received negative reviews from audiences and critics for unnecessary action sequences and unbearable story and screenplay.
6. Thank God
Budget: 100 Cr
Collection: 120 Cr Gross
Loss: 60 Cr
Siddarth Malhotra, Rakul Preet and Ajay Devgan in an extended cameo role can’t stop this picture from failing at the box office. And they also successfully ruined Manike’s song.
7. Dhaakad
Budget: 85 Cr
Collection: 2.5 Cr gross
Loss: 82.5 Cr
Kangana Ranaut – the rebellious queen of Bollywood has also failed to score a hit this year. The film Dhaakad is the biggest disaster of the year in Bollywood as it garnered only 2.5 cr at the box office.
8. Shamshera
Budget: 180 Cr
Collection: 63 Cr Gross
Loss: 117 Cr
Another YRF banner disaster this year after Samrat Prithviraj and Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Shamshera got great and talented actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Vani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt but the bad story execution resulted in another year disaster.
9. Raksha Bandhan
Budget: 100 Cr
Collection: 60 Cr Gross
Loss: 40 Cr
Another Akshay Kumar disaster, Raksha Bandhan is definitely a good movie but it flopped after an outdated plot and emotions that didn’t work.
10. Lal Singh Chadha
Budget: 180 Cr
Collection: 120 Cr Gross
Loss: 60 Cr
Last but not least, box office king Aamir Khan has been unable to score this year. Laal Singh Chaddha, the official remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump flopped at the box office because it lacks the nativity, emotional connection and entertainment quotient that previous Aamir Khan films had.

