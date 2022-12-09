Indian actor Dev Joshi will join Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa’s crew for SpaceX’s lunar journey





Indian actor Dev Joshi one of Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa’s crew for SpaceX’s lunar journey called Dear Moon.

Tokyo ,

Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa has announced the names of eight crew members who will join him on a trip around the Moon next year. (Photo: Twitter/@@yousuckMZ)

By India Today Web Desk: Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa announced on Friday the names of eight crew members who will join him for a trip around the Moon next year on Elon Musk’s SpaceX rockets. The eight people chosen for the trip were DJ and producer Steve Aoki from the United States; Tim Dodd, an American YouTuber; Czech artist Yemi AD; Rhiannon Adam, an Irish photographer; British photographer Karim Iliya; American filmmaker Brendan Hall and Indian actor Dev Joshi, and K-pop musician TOP from South Korea. Maezawa bought all the seats for the maiden lunar voyage, which has been in the works since 2018 and would follow his journey on a Soyuz spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS) for a 12-day stay last year. The picks were announced by Maezawa on Twitter and on a website for what he dubbed the #dearMoon project. READ: Elon Musk’s SpaceX seeks government permission to launch Starlink satellite internet in India Maezawa and his crew would become SpaceX’s first moon flyby passengers as commercial ventures including Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin usher in a new era of space travel for wealthy customers. The mission aboard SpaceX’s Starship vehicle will take eight days from launch to return to earth, including three days around the moon, less than 200 kilometers from the lunar surface. Although the flight was scheduled for 2023, it faces delays due to ongoing testing of the spacecraft and its rockets. Maezawa has a passion for promotion and a craze for Twitter – he boasted of holding the Guinness World Record for the most retweeted post, when he offered a cash prize of 1 million yen ($7,300) to 100 winners for retweeting it. The billionaire used the microblogging site to recruit eight crew members from around the world to join him on the trip to the moon, saying one million people had applied. Maezawa provided an update on the lunar expedition on Monday, tweeting that he held an online meeting with Musk and was planning a “big space announcement.” Online dating with Elon @Elon Musk is made. I can make a major space announcement around noon on December 8, PST. This is another new announcement on the anniversary of exactly one year since the day I went to the ISS last year. Yusaku Maezawa (MZ) (@yousuckMZ) December 5, 2022 Maezawa made his fortune founding online fashion retailer Zozo Inc, of which Softbank Group Corp’s internet business is now the largest shareholder. (With contributions from Reuters) Posted on: December 9, 2022

