Feel Good Friday: Center for International Students and Scholars Hosts International Dance Workshop and Nigerian Culture Café







An interview with organizers and participants of international dance classes International Dance Classes The Bollywood Dance Workshop took place at CISS 202 on Friday, November 18 from 4-5 p.m. During the lessons, the participants were able to learn various international dances in a playful way. The event was organized by two current PhD students. students, Snehaa Ray and Ranjana Burman. Bollywood music is one of the biggest music industries in the world and Bollywood dance is very popular, so participants should love to dance to Bollywood music. Students learn the art of Bollywood dance and enjoy performing it at festivals, Ray and Burman said. At the event, organizers first demonstrated moves, while attendees followed in their footsteps learning to dance with the beat. Hand gestures, neck and head movements, facial expressions, foot movements and costumes are part of Bollywood dance. Participants can learn Bhangra steps that are easy to learn and great to perform at events, Ray and Burman said. By learning in harmony, the participants became closer and more enthusiastic about participating in the activities. At the end of the workshop, they learned to dance to a traditional Indian song. Well, the participants are very enthusiastic and they are good learners. We covered the dance song very fast but they are very enthusiastic and therefore follow the steps well. Ray and Burman said. The Coffee Hour: Nigeria which is the latest coffee hour event this semester. Coffee Time: Nigeria was held at CISS 202 on Tuesday, December 2 from 3-4 p.m. As it was the last coffee hour of this semester, more students and staff participated in the session than before. During the event, attendees were introduced to many factors of Nigerian culture, including attractions, local food and special traditional refreshments. The event began with a presentation by Joseph Adewuyi, Ph.D. student at UConn. Adewuyi started the presentation by explaining the symbol of the colors of the flag and the geography of Nigeria, showing its location on the map. By extension, he gave a detailed account of the country’s etymology, demography, origins, language, and cuisine. When Adewuyi showed pictures of traffic jams in Nigeria, participants from Nigeria started to laugh out loud, cheer and testify about their experience. The presentation lasted 40 minutes. At the end of the presentation, the students had time to ask questions about Nigeria. In response, Adewuyi or the undergraduate student presenters talked about their experiences.

