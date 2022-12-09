Actress Octavia Spencer gets a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame 104.5 WOKV





Oscar-winning actress Octavia Spencer received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, with the likes of Will Ferrell and Allison Janney in attendance. >> Read more trending news The ceremony in front of Ballet Hollywood was also attended by Aubie the Tiger, the mascot of Spencers alma mater, Auburn University, AL.com reported. Fellow actors Viola Davis, Julius Tennon and Mekhi Pfifer and director Tate Taylor also attended, according to the Los Angeles Times. The star was the 2,742nd awarded since the Walk of Fame was completed in 1961. KCBS-TV reported. What a day! Grateful doesn’t begin to describe how I feel about this honor. Receive my star on the @WalkofFameStar today will always be one of the most special times of my life, and I have to thank you all for that. pic.twitter.com/qzHMs9cD8j — octavia spencer (@octaviaspencer) December 9, 2022 To be forever ingrained in the mythology of this city and the film industry is an incredible honor, Spencer said at the ceremony. It took me a minute to absorb the depth of this moment, the culmination of my dreams realized, hard work rewarded after a good but healthy amount of failures and rejections. Spencer, 52, from Montgomery, Alabama, was nominated for three Oscars and won a statuette in 2012 as Best Supporting Actress in the 2011 film The Help, where she played the role of Minnie Jackson, a maid in Jackson, Mississippi in 1963. Spencer also received Oscar nominations for Best Supporting Actress in Hidden Figures and The Shape of Winter. She was the first black actress to receive Oscar nominations in back-to-back years, according to KCBS. The actress made her film debut as Sandra Bullocks’ nurse in A Time to Kill in 1996. She’s a real human. A good human. A safe human, says Bullock Variety. A person who walks into the room with such integrity and zest for life that it makes you want to try harder at everything because they are! Ferrell co-stars with Spencer in Spirited, the Apple TV+ musical that tells the classic tale A Christmas Carol, KCBS reported. As Ferrell began to speak, a man in the street began to loudly heckle the event, the Time reported. The Anchorman star quickly shut down the heckler. Not Octavias day! Ferrell shouted. Keep it moving. Keep it moving. The wax museums there. This thing is wide open. Janney and Spencer appeared together in The Help. They met at a party in 1999. I heard that contagious laughter rising above the crowd, Janney said Variety. It was Octavia. She held court, told stories of horrible auditing experiences and made everyone laugh, including herself! Her laugh was contagious and her spirit was super warm and bubbly and that’s when I decided I had to be friends with her. Everything was just more fun when Octavia was around. We have become very close friends sharing our disappointments, our dreams and our hopes. We prayed for roles we never got, but his humor always lifted us above disappointment. Spencer’s other film credits include Fruitvale Station, `The Shack, Luce, Ma, The Witches, Halloween II, Smashed, Snowpiercer, Get on Up, Insurgent, Allegiant, Gifted, Instant Family, Coach Carter, Being John Malkovich, Bad Santa and its suite Bad Santa 2 and Onward. Latest entertainment and celebrity news: Cox Media Group 2022

