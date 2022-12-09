Jeddah Red Sea Film Festival: Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan wows the crowd with his dancing skills





(Left to right) Jomana Alrashid, President of the Red Sea Film Foundation, Hrithik Roshan and Mohammed Al Turki, CEO of the Red Sea Film Festival. AFP Twenty-two years ago, the Bollywood film Kaho Na Pyaar Hai (Say You Love Me) was released and became a huge blockbuster in India. Its hero, Hrithik Roshan, with the appearance of a Greek deity and a six-pack physique, has become a national sensation, especially adored by millions of teeny-boppers. Son of Raakesh Roshan, a former Bollywood star who later became a successful director, Hrithik was not only a good actor but also an excellent dancer. His dance moves, which he could perform with an astonishing bodily flexibility reserved for acrobats, made people talk about him and produced many imitators. His jig in the movie song “Ek Pal Ka Jeena” (A Moment of Existence) became the talk of the town. Even now, despite personal turmoil with his marriage and a brain condition he was treated for, he still hasn’t lost his mojo. He danced to the number at the ongoing Red Sea Festival in Jeddah and simply blew the crowd away. Looking every inch as debonair as possible, he was dressed in a classic black suit with a bow tie. While talking to his fans and reporters, Hrithik, on his own, started dancing. He even taught the host some of the steps he did for the song “Ek Pal Ka Jeena” which at first glance seemed hard to imitate. As he began the dance, those seated in the audience gave him thunderous applause, according to Indo-Asian News Service. Later in the festival, Hrithik had the chance to meet another actor famous for his martial arts skills – Jackie Chan. The actors posed together for the paparazzi. He will next be seen in the movie ‘Fighter’ starring South Indian Deepika Padukone. In the film, Hrithik plays the role of an Air Force pilot.

