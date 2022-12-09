Trevor Noah dedicates his latest show to the black women who shaped him Watch video





After seven years behind Daily show desk, Trevor Noah goes offline for the last time Thursday (Comedy Central, 11/10c), and the host uses his final show to thank the people who have supported and inspired him along the way. It’s random for some, but a special cry for black women, a visibly emotional Noah says in the video above. I have often been credited with having these great ideas. People are like, Oh, Trevor, you’re so smart. And then I’m like, who do you teach me? According to you, who shaped, nourished, informed me? From my mother, my grand, my aunts all these black women in my life. More from TVLine He goes on, I always tell people, if you really want to know about America, talk to black women because, unlike everyone else, black women can’t afford to shop around and find out. Black people understand how hard it is when things are bad, especially in America, but wherever black people exist, whether it’s Brazil or South Africa, wherever it is when things are bad, black people know it’s getting worse for them. Noah also extends his more general thanks to the dedicated viewers of the shows. I am grateful to you, each one of you, he said. I am so grateful. I remember when we started the show we couldn’t get enough people to fill an audience and then I look at that now, I never take it for granted. Every seat that’s been filled to watch something I do, I always enjoy, because I know the empty seat behind it. He even thanks people who hate to watch, because they always got the ratings. Hey, he’s not wrong. As previously reported, a series of guest hosts, including Al Franken, Chelsea Handler, DL Hughley, Leslie Jones, John Leguizamo, Hasan Minhaj, Kal Penn, Sarah Silverman, Wanda Sykes and Marlon Wayans, will fill Noah’s vacant seat when The daily show returns on Tuesday, January 17. The story continues Hit PLAY on the video above to watch Noah’s full remarks, then leave a comment with your thoughts below. Will you miss Noah? Which guest host(s) are you looking forward to seeing? And who would you like to see take over full time? Launch the gallery: The 52 Most Shocking Casting Exits Announced In 2022 The best of TVLine Get more from TVLine.com : Follow us on Twitter , Facebook , Newsletter Click here to read the full article.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/daily-show-trevor-noah-dedicates-030002621.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

