



Trevor Noah recalls struggle to fill audiences at Daily Show farewell Trevor Noah hosted his final episode on The daily show Thursday (December 8). The comedian took a few minutes to thank fans and brilliant black women during his final signing on the show. Noah, who ended his seven-year career as host of the long-running Comedy Central show, paid tribute to the black women in his life, who he says shaped his ideas. The TV host also recalled his early days as the host of the popular show and detailed the struggle when it took him a while to find enough people to fill the audience. “I’m grateful to all of you,” Noah said in a clip released before his final show aired. I remember when we started the show, we couldn’t get enough people to fill an audience. Noah shared that acting was also difficult and in his early days as a comedian he was used to seeing empty seats in his shows. He said that because of these experiences, he never took the public for granted. I always appreciate every seat that’s been filled to watch something I do, because I know the empty seat behind it, so thank you,” he continued. “Thank you to the people watching, to the people who shared the clips, to everyone who had an opinion, to everyone who was kind and kind enough.” Noah also thanked his harshest critics, saying, “We still have the ratings.” In one segment, the South African comedian, 38, gave a special shout out to black women, saying: I’ve often been credited with having these great ideas. People say, “Oh Trevor, you’re so smart.” I say to myself, “Who do you think is teaching me? Who do you think has shaped me, nurtured me and trained me?” ‘From my mother, my great[mom]my aunt, all these black women in my life, but also in America. I tell people if you really want to know more about America talk to black women because unlike everyone else black women can’t afford [expletive] around and find out.

