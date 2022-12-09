Connect with us

Indian actor Dev Joshi and K-Pop star join crew for SpaceX lunar trip

The dream crew for the first civilian mission to the moon has been announced and includes Indian actor Dev Joshi. Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa announced on Friday that Indian K-Pop TOP star actor Dev Joshi will be among eight people to join him on a flyby around the moon aboard a SpaceX spacecraft. ‘next year.

The rocket that was developed by Elon Musk’s SpaceX will make a week-long trip to the moon and back next year. Maezawa had in 2018 bought the eight seats on board this rocket.

Maezawa began applying for the trip in March 2021. It will be Maezawa’s second space trip after his 12-day trip to the International Space Station on the Russian Soyuz spacecraft last year.

The eight people Maezawa selected for his “dearMoon” project are TOP, who debuted as the lead rapper of K-Pop group Big Bang; American DJ Steve Aoki; filmmaker Brendan Hall and YouTuber Tim Dodd, also from the United States. The other four are British photographer Karim Illiya, Indian actor Dev Joshi, Czech artist Yemi AD and Irish photographer Rhiannon Adam, while US Olympic snowboarder Kaitlyn Farrington and Japanese dancer Miyu have been chosen as replacements.

Actor Dev Joshi is an Indian television actor best known for portraying the role of Baal Veer in Sony Sab’s Baal Veer and Baalveer Returns. He has worked in over 20 Gujarati films and many commercials.

The TOP K-pop star’s real name is Choi Seung-hyun. The 35-year-old started out as an underground rapper before joining Big Bang, one of the world’s top boy bands, in 2006. TOP said in a video posted by the dearMoon website that he had always fantasized about the space and the moon since he was a kid and, I can’t wait.”

When I finally see the moon closer, I look forward to my personal growth and my return to earth as an inspired artist,” he said.

Maezawa made the announcement on his Twitter and the dearMoon Project website on Friday, after tweeting last week that he had an online meeting with Elon Musk and that his major space announcement “is underway.”

He and the others would be among the first to travel on the SpaceX vehicle. The trip should last about a week. The spacecraft will not make a lunar landing but is expected to come within 200 kilometers (120 miles) of the moon’s surface while circling it for three days.

Last year Maezawa, 47, and his producer Yozo Hirano became the first paying tourists to visit the space station since 2009. He did not disclose the cost of the mission, although reports say he has paid $80 million.

Maezawa made a fortune in fashion retail by launching Japan’s largest online fashion mall, Zozotown. In 2019, he resigned as CEO of e-commerce company Zozo Inc. to focus on space travel. Forbes magazine estimates his fortune at $1.9 billion.

(With AP inputs)

