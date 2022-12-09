Trevor Noah says goodbye to ‘The Daily Show’ after seven years | Entertainment





Comedy Central (NOTE LANGUAGE) Trevor Noah hosted his final episode of Comedy Central The daily show Thursday after a seven-year run, thank many people, but especially his fans. I remember when we started the show, we couldn’t get enough people to fill an audience, he said. Then I watch this now and never take it for granted. Every seat that’s ever been filled to watch something I do is always appreciated because I know the empty seat behind it, he continued. Thanks to the people watching, to the people who shared the clips, to everyone who had an opinion, to everyone who was kind and kind enough, even if it was a review. The 38-year-old South African comedian gave a special shout out to black women, noting: Who do you think is teaching me, who do you think has shaped me, nurtured me, informed me. From my mother, my grandmother, my aunts, all these black women in my life but also in America.” “I always tell people, if you really want to know about America, talk to black women. Because, unlike everyone else, black women can’t afford to fuck up and find out” , he continued. “Black people understand how hard it is when things go wrong. The latest episode of Noah also featured guest appearances from Daily show correspondents Michel Kosta, I left Lydie, Dulc Sloan, Ronny Chieng, Roy Wood Jr. and Jordan Clepperas well as his long-time friend Neal Brenan. Noah announced his exit as the show’s host after seven years in October, surprising fans, producers and network executives. Al Franken, DL Hughley, Leslie Jones, John Leguizamo, Hassan Minhaj, Kal Penn, Sarah Silverman, Wanda Sykes and Marlon Wayan are among the other stars who are expected to fill in from January 17. (Video contains uncensored profanity.) Copyright 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved. Thank you for reading kmaland.com At KMA, we try to be accurate in our reports. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please email us at [email protected]

