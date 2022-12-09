Karan Johar says Bollywood lacks courage and conviction to create original content | Bollywood

Karan Johar has delivered a scathing indictment of Bollywood’s alleged inability to create original content and even slammed himself as part of the industry. In a new interaction, the filmmaker said the Hindi film industry lacks the courage and conviction to try original things and often gets stuck in trains and trends. Read also : Karan Johar says a lot of the trolling and bashing that came his way was unfair

Karan, who has directed blockbusters like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, talked about what the Hindi film industry is doing wrong in recent years compared to all other film industries in India – Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Marathi, among others. The filmmaker shared these views during a panel discussion organized by Galatta Plus.

The filmmaker said: I think the main problem is that we come from a traditional Hindi cinema industry, and that includes me, which doesn’t have a very strong quality that all the other cinemas on this panel have. It is belief. We always go with the flow. We had such an original voice in Salim-Javed in the 70s. We created a certain character and the concept of this angsty, angry hero was spun off into other cinemas. Then in the 80s, suddenly, something happened and there were a whole host of remakes. This is where the loss of conviction began. We have started remaking all popular movies in Tamil and Telugu.

Karan cited how several trends have taken hold in Bollywood after the success of a landmark film year after year and said: In the 90s there was a love affair that took the nation by storm – Hum Apke Hain Koun. Everyone, including me, decided to jump on the love bandwagon, and Shah Rukh Khan was created. But we let go of all our roots in the 70s. Then Lagaan was nominated for an Oscar in 2001 and everyone started making these kinds of films. In 2010, Dabangg did well and we started those commercial films again. This is the problem. In fact, we lack – and I say this more for myself than anyone else – we lack courage and conviction. That’s what we need to get from all other industries.

Karan currently runs Dharma Productions. His last director was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, released in 2016. He returns to directing with his next project Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which is released in 2023.