‘Wrexham Wonders’: King Charles meets Hollywood stars at modest Welsh club





WREXHAM, Wales, Dec 9 (Reuters) – King Charles visited the ground of lowly Welsh football club Wrexham owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney on Friday, speaking to Hollywood actors about their dream of leading the team to glory athletic. In the cold, bright sunshine, Charles joked with the co-owners on the pitch of a club that sits in the National League, four tiers below the Premier League which is home to Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool. Reynolds, of ‘Deadpool’ fame, and McElhenney, the creator and star of the sitcom ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’, bought the club in 2021, saying they had a Cinderella-like dream to lead the non-league club to England’s top flight. . Wrexham are currently second in the league and are fighting for promotion. Charles and his wife Camilla were in Wrexham to celebrate its new town status and hear about the club’s redevelopment. “Earlier today I had the opportunity to see one of the other wonders of Wrexham, namely the football club, which is busy putting Wrexham on the map like never before,” said Charles told dignitaries later that day. Reynolds and McElhenney were seen supporting the team from the stands – a very different experience to those of the billionaire owners who sometimes travel to Manchester City and Newcastle to enjoy top-notch hospitality and watch a bit of football. The fortunes of the team and the efforts of its owners are followed by a documentary series available in Great Britain on the Disney streaming platform, entitled “Welcome to Wrexham”. The royal visit comes a day after the king’s youngest son Prince Harry and his wife Meghan took to another streaming site, Netflix, to talk about the issues they were facing in the royal family. Reporting by Farouq Suleiman; Editing by Kate Holton and Angus MacSwan Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/wonders-wrexham-king-charles-meets-hollywood-stars-lowly-welsh-club-2022-12-09/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos