‘No borders for artists’: Bollywood’s Ranbir Kapoor says ‘would love’ to work in Pakistani film – Reuters

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor hailed the success of ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ and said he would like to work with a Pakistani team on a film. His remarks came during an interview at the Red Sea International Film Festival which runs until December 10 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

At an event called ‘In Conversation’, Kapoor was interviewed by Varietyafter which he answered questions from the audience.

Pakistani filmmaker Adnan Bashir Khan was in the audience and asked Kapoor a question.

Citing Saudi Arabia as a favorable platform that would allow Pakistani and Indian artists to collaborate and work together, he asked Kapoor if he would be willing to work with a Pakistani team.

I have a script and everything is ready, would you be willing to work with the Pakistani team with your team in Saudi Arabia? Khan asked.

“Of course I would, there are no boundaries for artists,” Kapoor replied, delighting the audience.

He then congratulated Pakistan on the success of “The Legend of Maula Jatt”.

Kapoor had gone to the film festival earlier this week to receive the Variety International Vanguard Actor Award.

He was honored for his debut performance in “Saawariya” as well as his lead roles in two big-budget movies released this year, “Shamshera” and “Brahmastra Part One: Shiva.”

During the interview, he explained that he was an introvert as a teenager and was not a good student but excelled at playing football. Kapoor is co-owner of Mumbai City Football Club, reported Variety.

He came out of his shell while studying at the School of Visual Arts and the Lee Strasberg Theater and Film Institute in New York, which helped him learn to live on his own and interact with students from different cultures, he shared.

About his journey as an actor, he said he learned his craft, including his method acting skills, while working as an assistant to producer-director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Kapoor also said he was more interested in ordinary people doing extraordinary things, explaining how before becoming an actor he met Aamir Khan and asked him if he had any advice.

“He just told me to pack my bags and get on a train and travel around my country, see different cultures and meet people because he later said I wouldn’t be able to do that. I really regret not having done it as much as I could have. But that would be my advice to any aspiring actor, he was quoted as saying by Variety.

Asked about his marriage to Alia Bhatt in April and the birth of his first child in November, he said it had been a wonderful time for him.

His biggest influences he has gone on to share, aside from his grandfather and legendary actor Raj Kapoor, is Argentine footballer Lionel Messi.

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan was also present at the festival, where she sat with Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan at an event hosted by QG which Kapoor also attended.