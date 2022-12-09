Kashika Kapoor announces big Bollywood debut with Pradip Khairwar’s romantic comedy





Kashika Kapoor, a 19-year-old actress, has always delivered amazing performances. She is one of the actresses of “Tinsel Town” who made a name for herself in the hearts of the public. And now the internet has been buzzing with news of the actress’ impending Bollywood debut. Kashika never fails to steal the show in music videos or web series. And now, the actress is about to make a place for herself in the hearts of her audience with her first film in a never-before-seen avatar. Kashika reveals her major wish come true when asked about the movie, saying “Yes! Finally, now that I’m able to talk about it and by the grace of Ganpati Bappa, I’m ready to start working on my first Bollywood film. My film shoot is scheduled for the end of next week, and I am more than excited for this chance. I always imagined myself starring in my first Bollywood film at the age of 20 , and with this film, my goal finally comes true. There is a little more than meets the eye. We took a lot of time to understand and develop every aspect of my personality for this role. For my role, I attended workshops all the time, and it was a fascinating experience.” When asked about the film, the actress reveals, “Pradeep Kahirwar Sir, who has directed many well-known films like Sarkar 3, Blind Love and many more, will be directing this untitled romantic comedy. The films will cover a very delicate topic of girls’ education with a strong message that will be sent to young people, but the story will also take many unexpected turns.I’ll be sharing screen space with Anuj Saini and I’m really excited about it. Sharing the news with a photo alongside the cast, the actress captioned, “After reading many scripts I was blessed with this script which touched my heart deeply Kehte hain agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaho to Poori kainath use tumse milane ki koshish mein lag jaati hai, here is the biggest surprise for all of you, i have a head start on achieving my parents and my dreams so here is the announcement of my everything first movie thank you @prradipkhairwar__nirdeshakh ji for giving me the greatest opportunity of my life and believing in me sir and thank you to all my fans for all the love and support always thank you god for new beginnings” The actors and the director visited the Siddhi Vinayak temple to ask for blessings before the film was shown. Shooting for the film will begin at the end of December. Work-wise, Kashika was recently seen in Ankit Tiwari’s music video Sajaan and aside from that, she made her OTT debut with Voot’s recently released web series The Vibe Hunters. Kashika is even the face of FREE FIRE as MOCO made by Rohit Shetty’s team. Also read: 18 pages: Yedurangula Vaana by Nikhil sung by Sid Sriram Song Out on December 11

