Trevor Noah Says Goodbye to The Daily Show: It Taught Me to Be Grateful





Comment this story Comment And just like that, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah is a thing of the past. Noah last hosted Comedy Centrals’ satirical news program Thursday, an hour-long episode that was presented to viewers as a celebration that we fixed America. When I started the show, he said at the start of the episode, I had three clear goals: I’m going to make sure Hilary gets elected, I’m going to make sure I don’t get a a global pandemic and I’m going to be Kanye West’s best friend. I think it’s time to move on. Most of Noah’s goodbyes took on the same wistful, yet cheeky tone. Aside from a brief interview with comedian Neal Brennan, the episode was all about looking back on Noah’s seven years at the helm and poking fun at his vague plans for the future. At one point Noah, who often references his South African upbringing, joked that there were only a few hours left before my flight back to Africa. Rafikis holding the new kid on the block, he continued, referencing the famous scene from The Lion King movie. We all have to be there. It is a whole. Noah announced his impending departure from The Daily Show in September, explaining on air that he wanted to spend more time on other aspects of life, whether it’s family and friends or live comedy. live and touring. After seven years, he said, my time is up. But in the most beautiful way. (Until the next permanent host is announced, the show will be led by guests including Al Franken, Chelsea Handler, DL Hughley, Leslie Jones, John Leguizamo, Hasan Minhaj, Kal Penn, Sarah Silverman, Wanda Sykes and Marlon Wayans.) The Daily Show morphed into a cultural institution under Jon Stewart, the second late-night show host, who worked for 16 years. Noah, a South African comedian mostly unknown to American audiences in 2015, was an unlikely successor to Stewart but chosen by Comedy Central executives in an effort to attract millennial viewers to the network. Ultimately, Noah, now 38, was able to do more than speak authentically to a younger demographic. As The Washington Posts Elahe Izadi observed this week in a look back at his several years as host, Noah could deliver something that Stewart and his possible replacements couldn’t: a comedic vision that could only be given by a foreigner, who offered it while a part of the interior. Trevor Noah was a late-night comedic unicorn On Thursday, The Daily Show correspondents devoted their segments to bidding farewell to Noah. Stock market reporter Michael Kosta noted: As much as I love numbers, there’s another word I love even more: Nostalgia. Weatherperson Desi Lydic conducted a rather self-centered exit interview with Noah: What will you miss most about me? she asked. Internet trends expert Ronny Chieng joked that he no longer needed Noah I’m in multiple tentpole franchises thanks to this show, he bragged while traffic reporter Roy Wood Jr. begged Noah to give up: Admit it. You are not African. Lottery announcer Dulc Sloan went straight to the question on everyone’s mind: what’s next for Noah? She struggled to understand that, according to the host, he really doesn’t have anything specific planned. So you just quit a job to do nothing? Wow, you really are half white, Sloan remarked. Surprise guest Jordan Klepper, a former correspondent who returned on and off to the show, had his own theory: Maybe Noah would run a candy store. Klepper pitched that idea during a video segment in which he interviewed New Yorkers about how Noah’s departure made them feel. Some were passionate in their thoughts. A man believed that Jimmy Fallon was a correspondent for The Daily Show. New Yorkers could be considered an appropriate sample of the American population, which is varied in its opinions and perspectives. Noah confessed towards the end of the episode that he still doesn’t understand much about this country and becomes more and more aware of this fact as I learn about it, oddly enough. So maybe Noah didn’t step in and fix America, after all. But he managed to pass on some valuable lessons he’s learned over the years and tried to infuse into his approach to the show. The first lesson, he said, was that the problems are real, but politics is just a made-up way of solving those problems. It’s not binary. There are not only two ways to solve a problem. The second was to never forget how much context matters. When Noah started animating, he said, people hated him for superficial reasons like his hair and his accent. Seven years later, those people still hate me, but for the right reasons now. Because they know me. They understand me. Noah’s Enemies received multiple mentions throughout the night for people who watched the hate, we still got the ratings, he joked, but the positivity reigned supreme. He repeatedly thanked the audience and specifically shouted out to black women for shaping the way he came to see the world. That shout matched Noah’s final lesson after hosting the show: Gratitude. It taught me to be grateful for everything I have that I don’t even realize I have, he says. I am grateful to the wonderful people who helped me make each episode. Popular Pop Culture Articles See 3 more stories

