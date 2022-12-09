Entertainment
Rani Mukerjis Watching New Movie, Ms. Chatterjee vs. Norway Has Fans Super Excited
Rani Mukerji made her Bollywood debut with the 1996 social drama, Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat where she played a rape victim. Since then, she’s starred in a plethora of films, ranging from comedies to intense films like Black and Mardaani .
Lately, she has appeared in select projects, but every time she appears on screen, fans want more.
For those wondering about his next project, we have great news.
Rani Mukerji will soon be visible in Mrs. Chatterjee against Norway.
The film was directed by Ashima Chibber and will hit theaters on March 3, 2023.
The film is based on the real-life story of Sagarika Bhattacharya who fought against the Norwegian justice system to get her children back after accusing her of being unfit to care for them.
The announcement of the films was made by film critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh on his Twitter account.
RANI MUKERJI: ‘MRS CHATTERJEE VS NORWAY’ RELEASE DATE CONFIRMED… Inspired by the true story of a mother who shook an entire nation with her courage and will to win back her children #MrsChatterjeeVsNorway – featuring #RaniMukerji – to be released in *cinemas* on March 3, 2023. pic.twitter.com/PXU5SrBxv2
Taran Adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 9, 2022
As expected, fans of the actress went wild knowing that Rani Mukerji will finally return to the big screen in a strong role.
One of the best bollywood actresses
Marvel DC (@MarvelD85865341) December 9, 2022
The Best Actress award is hers.
Ashok Singh (@ashoksingh68) December 9, 2022
I was waiting for the release date of this chalo rani in a powerful emotional role I can’t wait
Sonu_bollywood (@SonuAgarwal08) December 9, 2022
Ye ekeli heroine h bollywood ki jo ab tak chal rahi iska kabhi time bura aaya hi nhi jab bhi movie aaye but super hoti h
Dinesh Prajapati (@DineshP73950713) December 9, 2022
Rani Mukerji has already talked about Mrs. Chatterjee against Norway and her role in the film.
She says, These are stories that need to be told. I hope the story of this film resonates with every Indian as it did for me and my crew. It’s an incredible story of human resilience that will appeal to audiences across the country and of all age groups.
Sagarika Bhattacharya, the woman on whom Rani Mukerjis’ character is based, had a tumultuous journey to reclaim her life and children from Norwegian authorities.
Her story truly deserves to be told on the big screen by an actress as powerful as Rani Mukerji.
Sagarika moved to Norway with her husband, Anurup Bhattacharya in 2007. In 2008, she came to Kolkata to deliver her first child, Abhigyan, who soon started showing symptoms of autism which worsened over the years. .
When Sagarika got pregnant with her second child, taking care of Abhigyan became even more difficult with her erratic behavior as her husband worked long hours and stayed away from home.
Since Norway has a strict child protection system in place, even a light slap on the face of a child is considered illegal.
As Sagarika grew increasingly distraught over the lack of a support system to raise Abhigyan and her newborn daughter, Aishwarya, her teachers at the school sent an alert to the authorities and a social worker was assigned. at the Chatterjees.
This led Norwegian social workers to remove Sagarikas’ children and place them in foster care after she had an emotional outburst after being separated from her children.
A long legal battle ensued which exposed the racist attitudes of the Norwegian authorities and eventually the couple regained custody of their children from the government.
The film is set to delve into the mothers’ emotional state of mind at home and during a public media trial that put their case in the spotlight.
|
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
