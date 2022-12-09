TV actor Kirk Cameron’s book sparks battle between Christian right and LGBTQ+ community in Providence





View larger + The battle between the Christian Right and the LGBTQ+ community is coming to a library near you, and if you live on the East Side of Providence, the conflict is there. The new spark comes from former children’s TV star Kirk Cameron – the star of Growing Pains, the ABC sitcom of the 1980s and early 1990s Cameron’s new Christian-themed book was reportedly rejected during story time at many public libraries across the country, including at the Rochambeau branch of Providence Community Libraries. GET THE LATEST NEWS HERE – SIGN UP FOR GLOCAL’S FREE DAILY EBLAST Brave Books, Cameron’s publisher, shared details of the storytime requests — and the rejections received to date — with Fox News and claimed Rochambeau Branch came first to reject Cameron. The lawyer reports, Right-wing Christian actor and author Kirk Cameron portrays himself as a victim, with the help of his allies at Fox News, because libraries aren’t interested in hosting him for a reading of his new children’s book, As You Grow.” According to the Fox report: The Rochambeau Public Library in Providence, Rhode Island, for example, told Cameron and his editor over the phone, “No, we won’t let you run a program in our space.” “We’re a very gay-friendly library. Our message doesn’t match,” a Rochambeau worker told Brave Books. When the editor asked the library manager to fill out the appropriate form to apply for a story hour, the person replied, “You can fill out the form to reserve a space, to run the program in our space – but we will not run your program.” On its website, the BdP de Rochambeau promotes a regular offer for young people called “Queer Umbrella”. Brave Books – which bills itself as “the antidote to work culture lies” – also featured books by Rhode Island native and former US Army General Michael Flynn. Providence Community Libraries declined multiple requests for comment – but posted the following on social media. Our response to press articles from Kirk Cameron and Brave Books On December 7, one of our libraries, Rochambeau, was mentioned in a Fox News Digital article, which referenced Kirk Cameron and Brave Books. Brave Books did not name any particular author or book in their appeal. We receive many unsolicited requests from individual groups to co-host events, which we are always happy to consider. In the vast majority of cases, they do not lead to a partnership. Generally, as with Brave Books, we suggest that the requester consider hosting their own event in a bookable meeting room. Our libraries are free civic spaces and our meeting rooms are available to the public free of charge. We provide space for many types of groups, including religious organizations. Prior to the COVID pandemic, we were hosting approximately 700 private events per year, and the numbers are gradually returning to pre-pandemic levels. All meeting space requesters must comply with our meeting room policy. Brave Books is free to request meeting room space to host an event at one of our libraries, if desired. FOR SOCIAL MEDIA Contact us: Our social media pages are an extension of our library spaces. People can express both positive and negative opinions on our pages, as long as they do so in a polite and civil manner. They can also contact us at [email protected] However, please note that if comments are abusive, threatening or offensive, they may be deleted. First published 09/12/2022 06:44 Updated 09/12/2022 09/12/2022 10:03 Related Articles Like this article ? Share it with others.

