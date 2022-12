Hedi Slimane in Hollywood for Celine’s new show

Last night (December 8, 2022), in a high-octane spectacle worthy of its location – Los Angeles’ Wiltern Theater, one of Hollywood’s Golden Age grand film palaces – Hedi Slimane presented his Winter Collection 2023 for Celine, a co-ed release by the French designer titled “The Age of Indianness”. It marked a homecoming of sorts for the designer, who resided in Los Angeles for several years and was long inspired by the city’s nightlife and music scenes. Set against a huge, illuminated version of the house’s double-C “Triumph” monogram – its shimmering design recalls the opulent art deco decor of the theatre, which was built in 1931 – the show itself was defined by the carefree, undone glamor that has become synonymous with Slimane’s tenure at home. Céline by Hedi Slimane Winter 2023 Céline by Hedi Slimane Winter 2023 (Image credit: Courtesy of Celine) The collection’s title seemed to suggest a connection to Slimane’s recent S/S 2023 womenswear offering – released via a short film last month – which the house called an “independent summer”, “a renaissance of the 2000s era of Hedi Slimane” (notably, it heralded the return of what the house called “The Original Skinny Jean”, which Slimane introduced during his influential period as creative director of Dior Homme). Here these jeans returned – tucked into soft leather boots and worn with an undone vest or jacket – alongside other pieces reminiscent of “The Age of Indianness”, among them miniature ruffled dresses, leather jackets and sequins, cut-out denim shorts, fringes, suede boots, clean cuts and military-inspired blazers. A flurry of evening wear – from strappy dresses in liquefied sequins and silk to a gold mini dress worn by house muse Kaia Gerber – closed the show, no doubt popular with the high-powered Hollywood crowd that occupied the front row of the show (including Brie Larson, Austin Butler and Priscilla Presley). Celine noted that each of these couture garments was sewn entirely by hand. Céline by Hedi Slimane Winter 2023 (Image credit: Courtesy of Celine) Music, as always, remained at the center of Slimane’s vision; in the show’s accompanying release, he listed the many bands that have taken to the Wiltern stage in its history – from Prince and The Rolling Stones to Sonic Youth and The Strokes. For this occasion, the soundtrack was titled “Hello Operator”, performed by the White Stripes and written and produced by Jack White (Slimane commissioned and co-produced the track). At the end of the show, an after party ensued, with performances by Interpol, The Strokes and Iggy Pop – the last of which took the Wilton stage in 2007 as part of an Iggy and the Stooges tour . celine.com (opens in a new tab) Céline by Hedi Slimane Winter 2023 (Image credit: Courtesy of Celine)

