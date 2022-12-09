UK critics slam Netflix series ‘Harry & Meghan’ : NPR







. Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty Images

Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty Images LONDON Reviews of the new Netflix series Harry and Meghan, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have withered away in the British press. That’s no surprise, given that the pair spend much of the first three episodes attacking the notorious British tabloids for invading their privacy and coverage that traded racist tropes. Some British newspapers responded in kind to the first three episodes of six. The telegraph called the series “very California Grievance Exercise.” The Spectator the magazine called him a “tedious and narcissistic vagrancy.” The criticism, however, does not come only from the political right. Great Britain Guardianwho is liberal and more likely to be supportive of the couple’s politics, called the series ” one-sided public relations effort.” Across the water in Ireland no fan of the British monarchy the irish time described the first three hours as “a sometimes unassailable moment dive into planet Sussex.” The series contains no revelations. Instead, it’s an expanded version of the couple’s perspective on why they left the royal family nearly two years ago. The couple and their employees at the Archewell Foundation focus on the Royal Family’s co-dependent relationship with the British press and the human toll it entails. Tim Burt, head of strategic communications for the foundation, describes the unwritten contract. “The taxpayer in the UK is paying for the Royal Family and in return for those payments the Royal Family is expected to be available to the media,” Burt says, “and it’s a feeling of ‘We’re paying , You put .’ “ Harry sees this as a power struggle. “It all comes down to control,” he says. “It feels like this family is ours to exploit. Their trauma is our history and our narrative to control.” The first episode covers the couple’s secret courtship and romance, which struck a chord with some viewers. “I’ve always been ‘the Harry and Meghan team’,” said Ateh Jewell, who writes about the beauty industry, speaking on Britain’s ITV on Thursday. “She was portrayed as a scheming, predatory and hunter of princes. And I think the first episode shows that they have a deep love, a friendship and connection.” The “Team Harry” framing highlights the polarizing effect the pair have here. Their supporters see them as principled campaigners who have spoken out against racism in Britain and the royal family at great expense. Their critics see them as complainers and ingrates who turned their backs on the country after welcoming Meghan and arranging a spectacular wedding for the couple at Windsor Castle in 2018. Opinion on Prince Harry in his native country is divided. A few years ago, he was among the most popular royals, with ratings that rivaled his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. Today its popularity stands at only 38%according to research firm YouGov. Only 27% of people here like Meghan, according to YouGov, while a slight majority do not. Among them is Jan Veale, a retired hairdresser from Devon, in the southwest of England. Veale dislikes the couple and plans to hate watching the show. “I’m glad they pulled it off, because I don’t like what they did to the royal family,” Veale said, as he strolled through London’s Covent Garden on Thursday looking at the lights of Christmas.” I think it will make people hate them even more and I’m happy about that.“ NPR London producer Morgan Ayre contributed to this story.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2022/12/09/1141845597/harry-and-meghan-netflix-reviews The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos