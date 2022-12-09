The latest episode of Trevor Noah’s “The Daily Show”





Towards the end of Trevor Noah last episode of The daily showwhom he is leaving after seven brilliant years, he sent a simple and sweet message to his audience. “Please remember that the world is a friendlier place than the internet or the news would make you think,” Noah said, just over two months after surprising fans with plans for his departure. Noah’s eyes lit up throughout Thursday afternoon’s taping as he said goodbye to the show that once gave him an impossible task: how to take over from Jon Stewart. (Not just succeeding Stewart, by the way, but doing it during Donald Trump’s presidency and a pandemic.) I remember when I started the show, you know?” Noah said. “There were so many people who genuinely hated me. They hated the idea, they hated the way I looked, they hated my hair, they hated my accent, they hated everything about me, my point of view, everything. And then I looked back seven years and now all those people still hate me, but for the right reasons, not because now they know me, they understand me.” Thursday’s show saw a host of familiar Daily show pen pals and friends pass by, including Roy Wood Jr., Jordan Klepper, Desi Lydic and Neal Brennan. At one point, Noah thanked the crowd and the black women in his life. “I have often been credited with having these great ideas, said the comedian. Who do you think teaches me? Who do you think shaped me, nourished me, informed me? From my mother, my grandmother, my aunts, all these black women in my life, but also in America. I always tell people that if you really want to know more about America, talk to black women. Because unlike everyone else, black women can’t afford to fuck and find out.Black people understand how bad it is when things go wrong. The daily show will return in January, with Chelsea Handler, Sarah Silverman, Hasan Minhaj, Leslie Jones, Kal Penn and Wanda Sykes in the office, while the series searches for Noah’s successor. And while most of Noah’s words throughout the night were serious and direct, he had a parting shot. “I know a lot of people are sad, but please don’t be sad,” he said. “You should be happy that the African leader is peacefully stepping down from power. That’s never a guarantee. So goodbye for now, Trevor Noah. Go ahead and date Dua Lipa in peace. This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. Farewell to Trevor from correspondents | The daily show To watch This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.

