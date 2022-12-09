‘The Whale’ review: Brendan Fraser’s outstanding performance can’t keep Darren Aronofsky’s film afloat









The love poured into Brendan Fraser outside of film festivals inflates expectations for The Whale outsized, in a film based on a play that takes place almost entirely in a lonely apartment. Weighed down not by its morbidly obese protagonist, but rather by its thin supporting players, Fraser deserves praise for her performance buried under makeup, but that’s not enough to keep the film afloat. In a way, the focus on a sad, lonely, self-destructive man has a lot in common with director Darren Aronofsky’s 2008 film The Wrestler, which also forced the title character to confront his own mortality. Here, the focus is on Charlie Frasers, who is so tall (the 600-pound figure discussed in the press materials is never mentioned) that he is wheezing and struggling to catch his breath and not can only hang around using a walker. Unable to venture outside, he relies on food deliveries and a caring nurse (Hong Chau, giving off a low bar as the most attractive co-star) who amusingly berates him to apologize. constantly with her as her only lifeline to the outside world. Teaching online college literature classes but hiding his appearance from his bored students, Charlie finds his life as a hermit interrupted by a missionary (Ty Simpkins), who knocks on his door at an inopportune moment, as Charlie experiences one of the many danger episodes. I don’t go to hospitals, Charlie tells him, reminiscent of the movie Leaving Las Vegas, in that the central character desperately declares at the outset that he has no intention of seeking to confront or resolve the condition that gradually kills him. Yet Charlie has more on his mind, reaching out to the now high school-aged girl (Stranger Things Sadie Sink), whom he abandoned as a child, clearly eager to make peace with the girl before it’s too late. Shocked by his size, he tells her about his weight, I let him get out of control, only later providing details of the tragedy that preceded this arc. Even allowing for her legitimate grievance, the girl joins a long line of poorly-written movie teenagers seemingly devoid of any gears between rage and tears. Adapted by Samuel D. Hunter from his play, The Whale actually takes its title from the book Moby Dick, though the compelling enormity of Charlie’s physique obviously provides another meaning. What the film fails to achieve is the sense of upliftment it seeks to find in a story that counts the days as his health seems to be deteriorating. Film festivals can produce a kind of collective euphoria, but watching The Whale, it’s hard not to be taken aback by the prolonged standing ovation that greeted the film in Venice, allowing even the understandable appreciation associated with the comeback sort of Fraser in a startling start. of its hunky The Mummy days and the difficult logistics involved. As poignant and heartbreaking as Charlie’s fate is, The Whale cannot cross the line between theater and film. While it’s easy to root for Fraser to win accolades, in the annual hunt for award-winning movies, consider this one another that got away. The Whale will premiere in US theaters on December 9. It is rated R.

